DHAKA Feb 20 Bangladesh's foreign minister
called on the international community on Monday to address
Myanmar's treatment of its Rohingya Muslim minority, tens of
thousands of whom have fled in recent months to Bangladesh from
its mainly Buddhist neighbour.
Speaking at a meeting with Yanghee Lee, the United Nations
Special Rapporteur on human rights in Myanmar, who is in Dhaka
in a three-day visit, A. H. Mahmood Ali said a peaceful
resolution must be found, a foreign ministry statement said.
Ali also described efforts by Dhaka to engage with Myanmar
bilaterally by establishing border liaison offices and talks on
security cooperation, the statement said.
Lee is visiting the Cox's Bazar area on the border with
Myanmar, where the foreign minister said the influx of Rohingya
was having an adverse impact on the local population and
undermining security.
Nearly 70,000 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar's Rakhine
State to Bangladesh to escape a crackdown launched after nine
policemen were killed in attacks on border posts on Oct. 9 that
Myanmar blamed on Rohingya militants.
They have joined more than 200,000 Rohingya already in
Bangladesh, many living in official and makeshift camps,
straining resources in one of Asia's poorest regions.
Rohingya have faced discrimination in Myanmar for
generations. They are not classified as a distinct group under
Myanmar's citizenship laws and are regarded instead as illegal
immigrants from Bangladesh, entitled only to limited rights.
The authorities in Dhaka meanwhile say they are Myanmar
nationals and must ultimately go back.
The U.N. human rights office said in a report this month
that Myanmar's security forces had committed mass killings and
gang rapes of Rohingya Muslims and burned their villages.
U.N. officials working with refugees in Bangladesh have told
Reuters the death toll from the security sweep could be more
than 1,000.
Myanmar has denied almost all allegations of human rights
abuses, and says a lawful counterinsurgency campaign has been
underway since the October attacks on the security posts.
The violence has dismayed and outraged some of Myanmar's
neighbours, with mostly Muslim Malaysia being particularly
vociferous in its criticism.
About 1.1 million Rohingya live in apartheid-like conditions
in northwestern Myanmar.
Bangladesh is seeking funds for a plan to relocate new and
old refugees from Myanmar to an isolated and undeveloped island
in the Bay of Bengal called Thengar Char.
The plan was much criticised by humanitarian workers when it
was first proposed in 2015, not least because Thengar Char often
floods in the monsoon.
Following her visit to Bangladesh, Special Rapporteur Lee
will share her findings in a report to the UN Human Rights
Council which will be available online on March 13, the foreign
ministry statement said.
