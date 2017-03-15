* Annual household survey conducted in Muslim areas of NW
Myanmar
* 75,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh to escape violence
* Those marked off lists could face charges if they try to
return
* Myanmar says lists not finalised, not trying to expel
Rohingya
* Thousands of buildings in Rohingya areas marked for
demolition
By Simon Lewis and Wa Lone
SITTWE, Myanmar, March 15 Since security forces
swept into their villages in northwestern Myanmar late last
year, around 75,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled across the nearby
border to Bangladesh. Many now fear that the authorities in
Myanmar could make their displacement permanent.
At least once a year, local administrators go house-to-house
in the Rohingya villages of northern Rakhine State, lining up
families to check their names against official lists.
The names of those Muslims found missing are crossed through
with a red pen, residents say.
The government says it is not using the household count to
try to force the Rohingya out of the country and is holding off
from finalising the latest list. But officials confirmed that
people eventually struck from the list face legal action under
immigration laws if they try to return.
Muhammad Ismail, 30, escaped the recent violence and is now
living in a makeshift settlement in Bangladesh. His father told
him by phone that officials had visited his home village of Dar
Gyi Zarin January, checking who was still there.
"I'm scared that if I go back, I'll be jailed," he told
Reuters. "This is the law. This is how we understand the rules."
The household survey, which is not conducted elsewhere in
Myanmar, is one of a series of measures that rights activists
say amount to a system of apartheid against the 1.1 million
Rohingya living in northern Rakhine.
"We have to stand for a group photo as a family," said a
Rohingya community leader, who did not want to be named. "They
ask us if all the family is there and if anyone is missing."
The authorities have also surveyed and marked for demolition
allegedly unauthorized buildings in Muslim villages, residents
and officials say. And Rohingyas say their movements are being
restricted if they do not accept new temporary identity cards.
The democratically elected civilian government of Aung San
Suu Kyi says the identity card scheme will give the stateless
Muslim minority more rights, but many Rohingya say they fear it
is a ruse to deny them citizenship.
Suu Kyi, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, has been criticised
abroad for failing to confront her country's persecution of the
Rohingya, who many in the Buddhist majority view as unwanted
illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
A RED LINE
Myanmar's armed forces launched a crackdown in northern
Rakhine after Rohingya insurgents attacked border guard posts on
Oct. 9. Tens of thousands of people fled across the border
during the subsequent violence, amid multiple allegations of
mass killings and gang rapes by troops.
Accounts gathered by Reuters from 10 residents and refugees,
and confirmed by two Myanmar government officials, show an
administrative push to record those who had left began soon
after the military campaign started.
The household survey is usually carried out in January and
February.
A senior immigration official in northern Rakhine, who
declined to be identified, said the count was complete this year
aside from those villages worst hit by the conflict.
But he said officials had only marked those missing in
pencil - not the feared red pen - and were awaiting orders to
finalise the survey.
"This year, because it might create conflict, we've delayed
the list," said Kyaw Swar Tun, General Administration Department
(GAD) director based in the state capital, Sittwe. "We're
waiting for them to come back."
The GAD oversees Myanmar's sprawling local bureaucracy and
is controlled by the military.
He declined to show the list to Reuters, citing
confidentiality for official documents, or to say when it would
be finalised. But, he added, "Once they're on the list, they
can't come back."
On Monday the United Nation's special rapporteur on human
rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee, warned pressing ahead with the
exercise while so many people were displaced could be seen as an
attempt to depopulate Rohingya districts.
"Conducting a household survey - where those absent may be
struck off the list that could be the only legal proof of their
status in Myanmar - indicates the government may be trying to
expel the Rohingya population from the country altogether," she
told the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva. "I sincerely hope
that that is not the case."
Police Major Kyaw Mya Win at Maungdaw police station, in
northern Rakhine, said authorities in the area have in the past
filed charges against those who had been marked off the list.
"People who fled to Bangladesh have been charged with
illegal immigration acts when they returned to the country," he
said, declining to outline the specific charges.
"WE ARE NOT FOREIGNERS"
Administration along Myanmar's rugged frontier with
Bangladesh is largely in the hands of the paramilitary Border
Guard Police (BGP).
Residents say that, soon after the conflict erupted, the BGP
also began identifying structures in Rohingya villages that had
been built without formal permits - including homes, mosques and
Arabic schools.
The GAD's Kyaw Swar Tun said more than 3,300 buildings had
been listed for demolition, but said none had so far been pulled
down.
Min Aung, a minister and spokesman for the Rakhine state
government, said officials had ordered a halt to the checks,
recognising that they could cause tensions.
However, since the buildings were illegal they would have to
be demolished eventually, said Min Aung, a member of Suu Kyi's
National League for Democracy, insisting that the same action
would be taken anywhere in the country.
"The government just removed illegal buildings like stores,
houses, religious building, but they are merely huts, not really
big buildings," he said.
Although many Rohingya trace their roots in Myanmar back
generations, years of discriminatory policies have left most
without valid identification. Temporary cards issued in the
1990s, which gave them voting rights, were invalidated in 2015.
Muslims in northern Rakhine say they are under pressure to
accept a National Verification Card (NVC). "If we don't take it
we can't travel from place to place," said the community leader.
Suu Kyi's civilian government - which is not in charge of
security and does not oversee the BGP, but has been pushing the
ID card scheme - says that holders will be able to apply for
citizenship.
But Kyaw Hla Aung, a Rohingya lawyer in Sittwe, said the
scheme fell short of the group's demand to officially identify
themselves as Rohingya - a term Myanmar does not recognise.
"NVC is not related to us - it's for foreigners," he said.
Officials denied the government was coercing people to
accept the document.
"The roadblocks are not stopping people from moving – but
they are checking NVCs," said state minister Min Aung. "We can't
allow people to travel without documents."
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Krishna N. Das
