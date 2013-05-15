(Repeats to add link to PDF: link.reuters.com/fex97t)
* Myanmar refugee camps have no doctors, vaccines or
painkillers
* Some 70,000 in flimsy tents as major cyclone approaches
* Apartheid-like policies are separating Muslims, Buddhists
* Crisis in Rakhine poses biggest challenge to reforms in
Myanmar
* Rohingyas being forced to identify as Bengalis - from
Bangladesh
By Jason Szep
SITTWE, Myanmar, May 14 A 16-year-old Muslim boy
lay dying on a thin metal table. Bitten by a rabid dog a month
ago, he convulsed and drooled as his parents wedged a stick
between his teeth to stop him from biting off his tongue.
Swift treatment might have saved Waadulae. But there are no
doctors, painkillers or vaccines in this primitive hospital near
Sittwe, capital of Rakhine State in western Myanmar. It is a
lonely medical outpost that serves about 85,300 displaced
people, almost all of them Muslims who lost their homes in
fighting with Buddhist mobs last year.
"All we can give him is sedatives," said Maung Maung Hla, a
former health ministry official who, despite lacking a medical
degree, treats about 150 patients a day. The two doctors who
once worked there haven't been seen in a month. Medical supplies
stopped when they left, said Maung Maung Hla, a Muslim.
These trash-strewn camps represent the dark side of
Myanmar's celebrated transition to democracy: apartheid-like
policies segregating minority Muslims from the Buddhist
majority. As communal violence spreads, nowhere are these
practices more brutally enforced than around Sittwe.
In an echo of what happened in the Balkans after the fall of
communist Yugoslavia, the loosening of authoritarian control in
Myanmar is giving freer rein to ethnic hatred.
President Thein Sein, a former general, said in a May 6
televised speech his government was committed to creating "a
peaceful and harmonious society in Rakhine State."
But the sand dunes and barren paddy fields outside Sittwe
hold a different story. Here, emergency shelters set up for
Rohingya Muslims last year have become permanent, prison-like
ghettos. Muslims are stopped from leaving at gunpoint. Aid
workers are threatened. Camps seethe with anger and disease.
In central Sittwe, ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and local
officials exult in what they regard as a hard-won triumph:
streets almost devoid of Muslims. Before last year's violence,
the city's Muslims numbered about 73,000, nearly half its
population. Today, there are fewer than 5,000 left.
Myanmar's transformation from global pariah to budding
democracy once seemed remarkably smooth. After nearly half a
century of military dictatorship, the quasi-civilian government
that took power in March 2011 astonished the world by releasing
dissidents, relaxing censorship and re-engaging with the West.
Then came the worst sectarian violence for decades. Clashes
between Rakhine Buddhists and stateless Rohingya Muslims in June
and October 2012 killed at least 192 people and displaced
140,000. Most of the dead and homeless were Muslims.
"Rakhine State is going through a profound crisis" that "has
the potential to undermine the entire reform process," said
Tomás Ojea Quintana, U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in
Myanmar.
Life here, he said, resembles junta-era Myanmar, with
rampant human-rights abuses and a pervasive security
apparatus. "What is happening in Rakhine State is following the
pattern of what has happened in Myanmar during the military
government," he said in an interview.
The crisis poses the biggest domestic challenge yet for the
reformist leaders of one of Asia's most ethnically diverse
countries. Muslims make up about 5 percent of its 60 million
people. Minorities, such as the Kachin and the Shan, are
watching closely after enduring persecution under the former
junta.
As the first powerful storm of the monsoon season approached
this week, the government and U.N. agencies began a chaotic
evacuation from the camps, with a plan to move as many as 38,000
people to safer areas.
Many are resisting, fearing they would lose all they had
left: their tarpaulin tents and makeshift huts. The U.N. relief
agency said these would not withstand heavy rains or winds. More
than 50 drowned in a botched government evacuation by sea,
authorities said.
"THEY ALL TELL LIES"
Sittwe's last remaining Muslim-dominated quarter, Aung
Mingalar, is locked down by police and soldiers who patrol all
streets leading in and out. Muslims can't leave without written
permission from Buddhist local authorities, which Muslims say is
almost impossible to secure.
Metal barricades, topped with razor wire, are opened only
for Buddhist Rakhines. Despite a ban against foreign
journalists, Reuters was able to enter Aung Mingalar.
Near-deserted streets were flanked by shuttered shops. Some
Muslims peered from doors or windows.
On the other side of the barricades, Rakhine Buddhists revel
in the segregation.
"I don't trust them. They are not honest," said Khin Mya,
63, who owns a general store on Sittwe's main street. "Muslims
are hot-headed; they like to fight, either with us or among
themselves."
Ei Mon Kyaw, 19, who sells betel nut and chewing tobacco,
said Muslims are "really dirty. It is better we live apart."
State spokesman Win Myaing, a Buddhist, explained why Aung
Mingalar's besieged Muslims were forbidden from speaking to the
media. "It's because they all tell lies," he said. He also
denied the government had engaged in ethnic cleansing, a charge
leveled most recently by New York-based Human Rights Watch in an
April 22 report.
"How can it be ethnic cleansing? They are not an ethnic
group," he said from an office on Sittwe's main street,
overlooking an empty mosque guarded by soldiers and police.
His comments reflect a historic dispute over the origins of
the country's estimated 800,000 Rohingya Muslims, who claim a
centuries-old lineage in Rakhine State.
The government says they are Muslim migrants from northern
neighbor Bangladesh who arrived during British rule from 1824.
After independence in 1948, Myanmar's new rulers tried to limit
citizenship to those whose roots in the country predated British
rule. A 1982 Citizenship Act excluded Rohingya from the
country's 135 recognized ethnic groups, denying them citizenship
and rendering them stateless. Bangladesh also disowns them and
has refused to grant them refugee status since 1992.
The United Nations calls them "virtually friendless" and
among the world's most persecuted people.
BOAT PEOPLE EXODUS
The state government has shelved any plan to return the
Rohingya Muslims to their villages on a technicality: for
defying a state requirement that they identify themselves as
"Bengali," a term that suggests they are illegal immigrants from
Bangladesh.
All these factors are accelerating an exodus of Rohingya
boat people emigrating in rickety fishing vessels to other
Southeast Asian countries.
From October to March, between the monsoons, about 25,000
Rohingya left Myanmar on boats, according to new data from
Arakan Project, a Rohingya advocacy group. That was double the
previous year, turning a Rakhine problem into a region-wide one.
The cost of the one-way ticket is steep for an impoverished
people - usually about 200,000 kyat, or $220, often paid for by
remittances from family members who have already left.
Many who survive the perilous journeys wind up in
majority-Muslim Malaysia. Some end up in U.N. camps, where they
are denied permanent asylum. Others find illegal work on
construction sites or other subsistence jobs. Tens of thousands
are held in camps in Thailand. Growing numbers have been
detained in Indonesia.
MOB VIOLENCE
Rakhine State, one of the poorest regions of Southeast
Asia's poorest country, had high hopes for the reform era.
In Sittwe's harbor, India is funding a $214 million port,
river and road network that will carve a trade route into
India's landlocked northeast. From Kyaukphyu, a city 65 miles
(104 km) southeast of Sittwe, gas and oil pipelines stretch to
China's energy-hungry northwest. Both projects capitalize on
Myanmar's growing importance at Asia's crossroads.
That promise has been interrupted by communal tensions that
flared into the open after the rape and murder of a Buddhist
woman by Muslim men in May last year. Six days later, in
retribution, a Buddhist mob beat 10 Muslims to death. Violence
then swept Maungdaw, one of the three Rohingya-majority
districts bordering Bangladesh, on June 8. Rohingya mobs
destroyed homes and killed an unknown number of Rakhines.
The clashes spread to Sittwe. More than 2,500 homes and
buildings went up in flames, as Rohingya and Rakhine mobs
rampaged. When the smoke cleared, both suffered losses, though
the official death toll for Rohingya - 57 - was nearly double
that for Buddhist Rakhines. Entire Muslim districts were razed.
October saw more violence. This time, Buddhist mobs attacked
Muslim villages across the state over five days, led in some
cases by Rakhine nationalists tied to a powerful political
party, incited by Buddhist monks and abetted at times by local
security forces.[r.reuters.com/waz27t].
U.S. President Barack Obama, on a groundbreaking visit in
November, urged reconciliation. "The Rohingya ... hold within
themselves the same dignity as you do, and I do," he said. The
week he visited, Thein Sein vowed to forge ethnic unity in a
letter to the United Nations.
But the violence kept spreading. Anti-Muslim unrest, whipped
up by Buddhist monks, killed at least 44 people in the central
city of Meikhtila in March. In April and May, Buddhist mobs
destroyed mosques and hundreds of Muslim homes just a few hours'
drive from Yangon, the country's largest city. [r.reuters.com/waz27t
]
Thein Sein responded by sending troops to volatile areas and
setting up an independent commission into the Rakhine violence.
Its recommendations, released April 27, urged meetings of Muslim
and Buddhist leaders to foster tolerance, Muslims to be moved to
safer ground ahead of the storm season, and the continued
segregation of the two communities "until the overt emotions
subside."
It sent a strong message, calling the Rohingya "Bengalis," a
term that suggests they belong in Bangladesh, and backing the
1982 citizenship law that rendered stateless even those Rohingya
who had lived in Myanmar for generations.
The Rohingya's rapid population growth had fueled the
clashes with Buddhists, it said, recommending voluntary
family-planning education programs for them. It suggested
doubling the number of soldiers and police in the region.
Rohingya responded angrily. "We completely reject this
report," said Fukan Ahmed, 54, a Rohingya elder who lost his
home in Sittwe.
Local government officials, however, were already moving to
impose policies in line with the report.
THE HATED LIST
On the morning of April 26, a group of state officials
entered the Theak Kae Pyin refugee camp. With them were three
policemen and several Border Administration Force officers,
known as the Nasaka, a word derived from the initials of its
Burmese name. Unique to the region, the Nasaka consists of
officers from the police, military, customs and immigration.
They control every aspect of Rohingya life, and are much feared.
Documented human-rights abuses blamed on the Nasaka include
rape, forced labor and extortion. Rohingya cannot travel or
marry without the Nasaka's permission, which is never secured
without paying bribes, activists allege.
State spokesman Win Myaing said the Nasaka's mission was to
compile a list identifying where people had lived before the
violence, a precondition for resettlement. They wanted to know
who was from Sittwe and who was from more remote townships such
as Pauktaw and Kyaukphyu, areas that saw a near-total expulsion
of Muslims in October.
Many fled for what Win Myaing said were unregistered camps
outside Sittwe, often in flood-prone areas. "We would like to
move them back to where they came from in the next two months,"
said Win Myaing. The list was the first step towards doing that.
The list, however, also required Muslims to identify
themselves as Bengali. For Fukan Ahmed and other Rohingya
leaders, it sent a chilling message: If they want to be
resettled, they must deny their identity.
Agitated crowds gathered as the officials tried to compile
the list, witnesses said. Women and children chanted "Rohingya!
Rohingya!" As the police officers were leaving, one tumbled to
the ground, struck by a stone to his head, according to Win
Myaing. Rohingya witnesses said the officer tripped. Seven
Rohingya were arrested and charged with causing grievous hurt to
a public servant, criminal intimidation and rioting.
Compiling the list is on hold, said Win Myaing. So, too, is
resettlement.
"If they trust us, then (resettlement) can happen
immediately. If you won't even accept us making a list, then how
can we try and do other things?" he asked. The crisis could be
defused if Rohingya accepted the 1982 Citizenship Law, he said.
But doing so would effectively confirm their statelessness.
Official discrimination and lack of documentation meant many
Rohingya have no hope of fulfilling the requirements.
Boshi Raman, 40, said he and other Rohingya would never sign
a document calling themselves Bengali. "We would rather die," he
said.
Win Myaing blamed the Rohingya for their misfortune. "If you
look back at the events that occurred, it wasn't because the
Rakhines were extreme. The problems were all started by them,"
the Muslims, he said.
SCORCHED EARTH
In Theak Kae Pyin camp, a sea of tarpaulin tents and fragile
huts built of straw from the last rice harvest, there is an air
of growing permanence. More than 11,000 live in this camp alone,
according to U.N. data. Naked children bathe in a murky-brown
pond and play on sewage-lined pathways.
A year ago, before the unrest, Haleda Somisian lived in
Narzi, a Sittwe district of more than 10,000 people. Today, it
is rubble and scorched earth. Somisian, 20, wants to return and
rebuild. Her husband, she says, has started to beat her. In
Narzi, he worked. Now he is jobless, restless and despondent.
"I want to leave this place," she said.
Some of those confined to the camps are Kaman Muslims, who
are recognized as one of Myanmar's 135 official ethnic groups;
they usually hold citizenship and can be hard to tell apart from
Rakhine Buddhists. They fled after October's violence when their
homes were destroyed by Rakhine mobs in remote townships such as
Kyaukphyu. They, too, are prevented from leaving.
Beyond Sittwe, another 50,000 people, mostly Rohingya, live
in similar camps in other parts of the state destroyed in last
year's sectarian violence.
Across the state, the U.N relief agency has provided about
4,000 tents and built about 300 bamboo homes, each of which can
hold eight families. Another 500 bamboo homes are planned by
year-end. None are designed to be permanent, said agency
spokeswoman Vivian Tan. Tents can last six months to a year;
bamboo homes about two years.
The agency wants to provide the temporary shelter that is
badly needed. "But we don't want in any way to create permanent
shelters and to condone any kind of segregation," Tan said.
Aid group Doctors Without Borders has accused hardline
nationalists of threatening its staff, impairing its ability to
deliver care. Mobile clinics have appeared in some camps, but a
U.N. report describes most as "insufficient."
Waadulae, suffering from rabies, was treated at Dar Paing
hospital, whose lone worker, Maung Maung Hla, was overwhelmed.
"We have run out of antibiotics," he said. "There is no malaria
medicine. There's no medicine for tuberculosis or diabetes. No
vaccines. There's no equipment to check peoples' condition.
There are no drips for people suffering from acute diarrhea."
State spokesman Win Myaing said Rakhine doctors feared
entering the camps. "It's reached a stage where they say they'd
quit their jobs before they would go to these places," he said.
The treatment of the Rohingya contrasts with that of some
4,080 displaced ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in central Sittwe. They
can leave their camps freely, work in the city, move in with
relatives in nearby villages and rebuild, helped by an
outpouring of aid from Burmese business leaders.
Hset Hlaing, 33, who survives on handouts from aid agencies
at Thae Chaung camp, recalls how he earned 10,000 kyat ($11 a
day) from a general-goods stall in Sittwe before his business
and home went up in flames last June. Like other Muslims, he
refuses to accept the term Bengali.
"I don't want to go to another country. I was born here," he
says, sipping tea in a bamboo shack. "But if the government
won't accept us, we will leave. We'll go by boat. We'll go to a
country that can accept us."
(Edited by Andrew R.C. Marshall and Bill Tarrant.)