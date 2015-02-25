By Andrew R.C. Marshall
| THAE CHAUNG, Myanmar
THAE CHAUNG, Myanmar Feb 26 In this teeming
camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims in western Myanmar, it's
easy to overlook the internet huts. The raw emotion they
generate is much harder to ignore.
The huts have bamboo walls, thatched roofs and - most
importantly - dusty laptop computers that allow Rohingya to
reestablish contact with relatives who have left on boats for
Thailand and Malaysia. The internet connection comes via
cellphones jammed into the cobweb-strewn rafters.
Smoke from the camp's cooking fires seeps in through the
flimsy walls. Sound drifts out just as easily, obliging callers
to share their personal dramas with everyone nearby.
What emerges is an intimate portrait of the Rohingya, a
mostly stateless people living in often grim conditions in
Myanmar, where many consider them illegal immigrants. The huts
also provide an insight into the human traffickers who profit
from the boat-people and the families they leave behind.
Today, there is joy: Fatima, 56, is blessing her son's
choice of bride. Connected via a Skype-like app, he sits in an
internet cafe in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur, where he
works as a cleaner.
"Of course you must marry her, if her skin is fair," Fatima
tells him. Her son promises to introduce his sweetheart in a
later call.
Other exchanges are tragic or sinister.
Many people arrive with scraps of paper with a cellphone
number with a Malaysian country code. These belong to the
traffickers who each year ferry thousands of Rohingya to
Thailand, where they are routinely held for ransom in remote
camps near the border with Malaysia.
Freedom costs $1,200 to $1,800 - a fortune for most Rohingya
living on a dollar or two a day.
A trafficker is demanding $1,400 to release Rahana's
12-year-old son. Rahana, who like many Rohingya women goes by a
single name, has already sent $1,100, but the trafficker wants
the balance.
At least she is allowed to talk briefly with her son.
Usually, after an initial "proof of life" call, traffickers do
not let relatives speak until paid in full.
A man answers the Malaysian number Rahana calls. "Let me
speak to my son," she tells him. A few seconds pass. Then a
small voice says, "Mum?"
Rahana's eyes fills with tears and her jaw trembles. She
quickly composes herself.
"I will send the money," she tells the boy. "Then they will
let you go." After the call, Rahana is dazed and fretful. "My
son told me he was sick," she says. "Whenever he eats, he
vomits."
"THEY TRUST ME"
Thae Chaung was a fishing village until 2012, when ethnic
Rakhine Buddhists drove thousands of Rohingya from the nearby
city of Sittwe. Religious violence in Rakhine State that year
killed at least 200 people and left 140,000 homeless.
Today, Thae Chaung is a grimy, overcrowded camp. For most
residents, a boat to Thailand is the only way out.
All those arrivals and departures presented Rohingya merchant
Kyaw Thein, 29, with an opportunity.
Until 2012, he sold ice and gasoline to village fishermen.
Now he runs a busy internet hut, charging 100 Myanmar kyat (10
cents) per minute for an overseas call on one of three battered
laptops that are in almost constant use.
He provides other services too.
Rohingya working overseas routinely send money to relatives
back home. This can be wired to the Sittwe bank account of a
Rakhine middleman, who brings the cash to Kyaw Thein. He then
gives it to the relatives - minus his 1.5 percent commission.
His windowless shack is also the conduit for thousands of
dollars in ransom money.
Relatives entrust Kyaw Thein with bricks of kyat that he
delivers to a Rohingya middleman in a nearby village. He says he
does not charge for this service or deal directly with the
traffickers. "They trust me," he says, "but I don't trust them."
In the past, Kyaw Thein says, Rohingya had to pay hundreds
of dollars to board Malaysia-bound boats. Now, they pay only a
few dollars to be ferried to large ships moored far offshore.
Their onward voyage is free - because traffickers know they
can extort much higher sums by detaining these boat people once
they arrive in Thailand or Malaysia.
Brokers roam the Rohingya camps dotted along the Rakhine
coastline, says Kyaw Thein, and get a "finder's fee" from
traffickers for each passenger they deliver.
Abdul Kadar blames these brokers for luring away his
14-year-old daughter. She left home one morning to visit a
neighbour and never came back.
She is now in a camp in Thailand or Malaysia. The
traffickers want $1,500 that Abdul Kadar, a whippet-thin
rickshaw driver, cannot pay.
"They told me they would kick her off the top of a
mountain," he says.
Abdul Kadar told them to find a man who wants to marry her,
then ask him to pay the ransom. He knows he is effectively
giving them permission to sell his daughter.
"All I have are worries," he says. "I can't do anything."
(Editing by Alex Richardson)