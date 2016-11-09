YANGON Nov 9 Unrest in Myanmar's northwest is
taking a "terrible toll" on children, the U.N. children's agency
UNICEF said and called for full humanitarian access to the
Muslim-majority north of Rakhine state.
Tens of thousands of people have been cut off from food and
other aid normally provided by international agencies since
deadly attacks on police guard posts along the border with
Bangladesh on Oct. 9.
"While some aid has been delivered in recent days, UNICEF
calls for full resumption of essential services and the urgent
lifting of all restrictions of movement of health and other
professionals so they can safely reach children and families,"
UNICEF said in a statement from New York on Tuesday.
Troops have poured into the region in response to the
attacks, in which assailants believed to be from the mostly
stateless Rohingya group killed nine policemen.
The army declared the area an "operation zone", blocked aid
and barred foreign journalists and observers from the Maungdaw
area. Residents and human rights monitors say extra-judicial
killings, rape and arbitrary arrests have taken place.
Security forces have killed 33 alleged attackers, while five
soldiers and one policeman have been killed, according to
state-run media.
On Tuesday, the World Food Programme said it had begun the
first deliveries of food aid in Maungdaw in more than a month,
reaching about 6,500 people in four villages affected by the
violence.
WFP said its assistance would normally reach 152,000 people
in northern Rakhine.
The majority in the area are Rohingya Muslims, a 1.1 million
strong group in Rakhine who face restrictions on their movements
and access to services.
The malnutrition rate is 19 percent among children under
five in Maungdaw, according to U.N. statistics.
The limited access came after a request from diplomats and
the U.N.'s top official in Myanmar, who visited Maungdaw over
two days last week. The delegation called for an independent
investigation into alleged rights abuses and for aid programmes
to be allowed to resume.
U.N. officials and diplomats from Western countries
privately expressed concern at the public response to the crisis
from the government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which
has flatly denied allegations of abuses committed by the
military.
State-run newspapers have said last week's visit by
diplomats - who stressed they were not able to verify claims of
rights abuses - revealed that the allegations were baseless. A
key official spokesman singled out a journalist reporting
allegations and said the claims were concocted by people with
links to insurgents.
