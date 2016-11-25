KUALA LUMPUR Nov 25 Malaysia will summon
Myanmar's ambassador over the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims in
northwestern Rakhine state, its foreign ministry said on Friday,
as hundreds of protesters across Southeast Asia demonstrated
against the escalating violence.
The conflict in Rakhine has sent hundreds of Rohingya
Muslims fleeing to neighbouring Bangladesh and poses a serious
challenge to leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who swept to power last
year on promises of national reconciliation.
At least 86 people are reported to have been killed in
escalating violence that has displaced about 30,000 in the
region's most serious bloodshed since hundreds were killed in
communal clashes in 2012.
The Malaysian foreign ministry called on all parties
involved to refrain from actions that could aggravate the
situation.
"Malaysia also calls on the government of Myanmar to take
all the necessary actions to address the alleged ethnic
cleansing in the northern Rakhine State," it said in a
statement.
"The ministry will summon the ambassador of Myanmar to
convey the government of Malaysia's concern over this issue," it
added, without giving a timeframe.
Hundreds of Rohingya Muslims marched in the Malaysian
capital of Kuala Lumpur, condemning the bloody crackdown on the
persecuted minority and slamming Nobel Peace Prize winner Suu
Kyi for her inaction.
Protesters demanded humanitarian aid for Rakhine, and urged
that the military seize all attackers.
"The Myanmar government says the claims are all fabricated
but they are not fabricated," Rohingya community leader Muhammed
Noor told reporters, referring to reports of incidents of
killing, rapes of wives and daughters and home burnings.
"This movement has to continue, to pressure the government
to stop the killing."
This week, Muslim-majority Malaysia it was considering
pulling out from a regional soccer tournament co-hosted by
Myanmar in protest against the crackdown. But it later decided
to continue.
Protests were also held simultaneously in Bangkok, the
capital of neighbouring Thailand, and in the Indonesian capital
of Jakarta.
Protesters in Jakarta called for the Nobel panel to cancel
its award to Suu Kyi.
Indonesia is "ready and willing" to help Myanmar initiate
dialogue, its foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, said this week.
Many among the Buddhist majority in Myanmar view its 1.1
million Rohingya as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
Persecution and poverty led thousands of Rohingya to flee
Myanmar following the violence between Buddhists and Muslims
there four years ago. Many of them were smuggled or trafficked
to Thailand, Malaysia and beyond.
(Reporting by Joseph Sipalan in KUALA LUMPUR, Johan Purnama in
JAKARTA and Cod Satrusayang in BANGKOK; Writing by Praveen
Menon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)