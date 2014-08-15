YANGON Aug 15 An international medical group
has urged the Myanmar government to follow through on a
commitment to let it resume work in one of the poorest parts of
the country, warning that healthcare there has seriously
deteriorated since it was expelled.
The government ordered the group Medecins Sans Frontieres
(MSF) out of the western state of Rakhine in February after the
group said it had treated people it believed were victims of
sectarian violence.
The government denied that an attack had taken place and it
has also accused MSF of being biased in favour of members of the
minority Muslim community.
The withdrawal of the agency, which had operated in the area
for more than 20 years, left some half-a-million Rohingya
Muslims without access to reliable medical care.
"What has become clearer since the expulsion is that the
situation has gotten more grievous by the day," said Reshma
Adatia, operational adviser to MSF-Holland on Myanmar.
The government announced on July 23 that MSF would be
allowed to return to Rakhine state. However, MSF says it has
had no official word from the government since the announcement
was made.
Adatia said the decision to allow MSF to resume work "has
not been translated into how and when we can return to the
Rakhine State and conduct our medical activities".
Rakhine State has a long history of discrimination against
the Muslim Rohingya community. Aid groups have drawn the ire of
some Rakhine Buddhists who accuse them of favouring the
Rohingya, a group that makes up the vast majority of victims of
recent outbreaks of sectarian violence.
Humanitarian groups reject accusations of bias towards
Muslims and many workers say they have been threatened and
intimidated.
A spokesman for Rakhine State, Win Myaing, denied any
knowledge of a decision to let MSF resume work there.
Than Tun, a Buddhist leader and a member of an Emergency
Coordination Committee set up in March to monitor the work of
international aid groups, said the decision was not supported by
the people of Rakhine state.
Some aid workers say the announcement that MSF would be
allowed to resume its work had more to do with politics than
resolving the humanitarian crisis.
The announcement came as Yanghee Lee, the new U.N. human
rights envoy to Myanmar, visited the country, including the
Rakhine area. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attended a
regional conference in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Aug. 9-10.
The Myanmar government is in a tight spot. Concessions
towards the Rohingyas could prove unpopular among the general
public, but perceived ill-treatment risks angering Western
countries that have eased sanctions in response to human rights
reforms.
On July 26, Zaw Htay, head of the president's office, posted
a photo on his social media feeds showing a previous protest
against MSF, and warned that people in Rakhine State were
organising to strike against the regional government for
inviting MSF to return.
