SINGAPORE Myanmar is likely to release most, or possibly all, political prisoners in its jails next month and hold by-elections to parliament by March, one of the country's most influential commentators said on Tuesday.

That should pave the way for the lifting of economic sanction by the European Union and soon thereafter by the United States, said Thant Myint-U, an author, historian and former United Nations official.

"There could be a major release of most, if not all, political prisoners in January and then by-elections in February or March," he said in an interview in Singapore.

Secluded Myanmar has initiated radical reforms since a civilian government was allowed to take power in March after almost half a century of rule by the military. Many political prisoners have been freed, media curbs eased and the government has initiated a dialogue with Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited Myanmar two weeks ago and promised to support more aid and consider installing an ambassador.

The next step in the reform process will be by-elections already announced by the government, in which Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy have said they will take part.

"NLD will participate, they will be relatively free and fair, she (Suu Kyi) will become an MP, and then you really can't say Myanmar is different from many other countries in the region," said Thant Myint-U.

Bangkok-based Thant Myint-U is the grandson of former U.N. secretary-general U Thant. He travels often to Myanmar, meets senior officials and ministers, and said he was most recently there last week.

"When you are there and you know people, its easy to untangle what's what," he said.

Although the number of political prisoners in Myanmar's jails is not clear, Thant Myint-U said most groups and Western embassies agreed the number was about 500, and that he expected to see that many freed in January.

The release and the by-elections should persuade the European Union to lift sanctions at its annual review in March, he said. The U.S. administration could soon follow, although it would take some time for Congress to amend laws.

And though the lifting of sanctions should help the impoverished economy of Myanmar, there was lots more to do, including resolving the conflicts being waged by ethnic militias and drug warlords.

"A lot of things that have happened have been low hanging fruit," Thant Myint-U said.

"The big questions are in terms of the economy, the armed conflicts. These are the things for which there are no simple solutions and yet these are incredibly important things."

