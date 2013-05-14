* Powerful storm threatens displaced people in Myanmar camps
By Jared Ferrie
SITTWE, Myanmar, May 14 A boat carrying about
100 Rohingya Muslims capsized off western Myanmar and many were
feared drowned at the beginning of a mass evacuation from
low-lying regions ahead of a powerful storm, a United Nations
official said on Tuesday.
The tropical depression, likely to strengthen into Cyclone
Mahasen this week, threatens areas of Myanmar where about
140,000 victims of ethnic and religious unrest are living in
camps. The United Nations warned last week there could be a
humanitarian catastrophe if people were not evacuated.
The boat struck rocks off Pauktaw in Rakhine State and sank,
said Barbara Manzi, head of the Myanmar office of the U.N.
Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
A military intelligence officer told Reuters at least 50
people drowned when the boat went down at around midnight on
Monday. It was one of six leaving Pauktaw, the official said,
declining to be identified because he was not authorised to
speak to media.
The evacuation from Pauktaw was part of a government
evacuation plan, said Kirsten Mildren, a spokeswoman for OCHA in
Bangkok. She said she had heard five boats had set off but
accounts were confused. She understood 42 people survived and
eight bodies had been found.
"We understand that yesterday evening they went out with the
approval of government officials. This was part of an official
government evacuation plan although the boats were not
government boats. They were moving from a low-lying area to a
safer area," she said.
Forecasts by the U.S. Navy's Joint Warning Center show the
storm making its way north over the Bay of Bengal. It is
expected to make landfall on Thursday near Chittagong in
Bangladesh before moving into neighbouring Myanmar.
The United Nations said about 69,000 people, most of them
Rohingya Muslims, were living in Rakhine State in accommodation
at risk of flooding and other damage during the rainy season,
which starts this month and continues until September.
The evacuations, a joint effort by the government and aid
agencies, are seen as a test of Myanmar's willingness to assist
the Rohingya, an impoverished and long-persecuted people who
bore the brunt of sectarian violence in Rakhine State last year
and suffered before that during half a century of military rule.
"WE WANT TO DIE HERE"
Vice-President Nyun Tun visited some of the camps on Tuesday
to try to persuade people to relocate but many refused to go.
One group who had been displaced from Thandawli village in
the state capital of Sittwe said they would not go to a nearby
army barracks.
"If the storm comes, we want to die here," said Fatima Hadu,
65, as the rain poured onto shelters built with little more than
bamboo and thatch.
OCHA head Manzi implored the displaced in one camp to move
to a safer area and said they could send representatives to look
at the new site first, but that had little effect.
"We didn't receive food assistance here. If we go to a new
place, we won't receive food assistance. Whether there's a storm
or not, we will die here," one man told her.
At least 192 people were killed in June and October last
year in violence between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Rohingya,
who are denied citizenship by the government in Myanmar and
considered immigrants from Bangladesh.
Myanmar is a predominantly Buddhist country but about 5
percent of its 60 million people are Muslims. They face a
growing anti-Muslim campaign led by radical Buddhist
monks.
Around Sittwe, up to 45,000 displaced people living in
low-lying areas have been identified as the most vulnerable to
Mahasen. Some have begun to be moved to higher ground.
Evacuations began on Monday from Pauktaw, a port town about
27 km (17 miles) by sea from Sittwe. Hundreds of Rohingya homes
were destroyed in Pauktaw in October and nearly 20,000 Rohingya
have been in camps there, including about 12,000 in flood-prone
areas, according to U.N. data.
In Bangladesh, authorities told residents of outlying
islands to start evacuating. Fishing boats and other small boats
were warned to remain near the coast and not venture out to sea.
In eastern India, authorities put 10 coastal districts on
alert.
Images taken by NASA's Aqua satellite on May 13 showed the
storm's centre northeast of Sri Lanka packing winds of up to 50
knots (92 km per hour/57 miles per hour). The winds are expected
to increase to 130 km per hour (80 mph) as the storm goes north.
The space agency forecasts the storm will be upgraded to a
Cyclone 1 level by Wednesday.
In 2008 a cyclone swept across Myanmar's Irrawaddy Delta,
south of the old capital, Yangon, killing up to 140,000 people.
