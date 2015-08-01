YANGON Aug 1 Myanmar's president headed to
devastated rural regions where a state of emergency was declared
after deadly monsoon rains displaced tens of thousands of
people, flooded swathes of rice paddy and prompted fears of dams
collapsing.
Thein Sein was due to arrive on Saturday at a military base
in Sagaing Division, a major rice growing area where soldiers
are coordinating a relief effort after a month of rain over all
but two of Myanmar's 14 states.
The storms and floods have so far killed 21 people, with
water levels as high as 2.5 metres in Sagaing and 4.5 metres in
western Rakhine state, according to the government, which on
Friday declared four regions disaster zones.
Myanmar was inundated throughout last month and storms since
July 22 have "severely affected" between 67,000 and 110,000
people, according to the United Nations.
Though rain has stopped in most areas, the recovery effort
is a major test for impoverished Myanmar. The country has only
basic infrastructure and medical facilities and is ill-equipped
to deal with disasters, as shown when Cyclone Nargis battered
the Irrawaddy Delta in 2008, killing 130,000 people.
"It's an emergency situation we have never faced before,"
said Aung Zaw Oo, the local transport minister for Sagaing. "We
have only two motor boats for the rescue process. The government
plans to send more."
Nearly 525,000 acres of farmland has been affected, an area
roughly the size of Luxembourg, and more than 34,000 acres of
paddy fields damaged, mostly in the Sagaing, Kachin State, Bago
and Rakhine state regions, the agriculture ministry said.
Television footage showed bridges damaged or shaking from
the strong current of floodwater. Cattle were drowned or seen
with only their noses poking above the flow of water.
Local TV quoted people in Sagaing, Shan state and Magway
saying they were worried that dams already over their safe limit
could collapse if more rain came.
More than 150 tents were swept away by storm winds at a camp
for Muslim Rohingyas in Rakhine, where the United Nations
refugee agency was providing some help to a mostly stateless
minority that already lives in harsh, apartheid-like conditions.
The state's Mrauk Oo town was completely flooded.
"Even when food and relief goods were airlifted by
helicopters to the flooded town, there was nowhere to store
these goods and no roads for trucks to drive on," the state's
Chief Minister Maung Maung Ohn told MRTV on Friday.
