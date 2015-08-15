YANGON Aug 15 Farmers in flood-hit Myanmar face
a scramble to replant damaged paddy fields in the next two weeks
to avoid food shortages, and aid efforts in some of the
country's hardest hit areas remain a challenge, the United
Nations said on Saturday.
More than 1.3 million people have been critically affected
and at least 106 people have died since heavy monsoon rains
coupled with a cyclone last month caused floods across the
country, according to the government.
Water has receded in many areas, allowing farmers to assess
the damage to their crops and also to seed stocks as the end of
planting season nears.
"If farmers aren't able to get rice seeds and plant in the
next two weeks the window for the next season is pretty much
over," said Pierre Peron, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the
Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs(OCHA) in Myanmar.
"If they are not able to replant they will miss out
completely on this season and the impact on food security will
be much larger than if we can provide them with support to
replant."
Myanmar is a rice exporter, but has halted exports to
stabilise prices.
The U.N. and NGOs have supplied emergency food assistance to
386,000 people impacted by the floods, OCHA said in its latest
situation report on the flooding.
Over 1.4 million acres of paddy was flooded, according to
the Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation. The crops in over
500,000 acres have been destroyed in what has been the worst
natural disaster in Myanmar since Cyclone Nargis killed nearly
140,000 people in May 2008.
The government has provided $1.2 million for paddy seeds in
Rakhine State, one of the hardest hit areas, but, "further
support will be needed to help farmers and rural communities
rebuild", OCHA said.
In Chin State, a mountainous region bordering Bangladesh and
India, where heavy rains caused major landslides, aid workers
were still struggling to access some of the state's more remote
regions.
"Access to areas in Chin State has been difficult and
continues to be difficult," Peron said on Saturday.
In the capital of Hakh five out of six townships experienced
landslides that damaged hundreds of homes.
Zung Hlei Thang, an MP representing Chin State, said the
prices of rice and other commodities had risen sharply since the
landslides made many state roads largely impassable, stemming
imports.
"The living conditions are difficult," he said.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Simon Webb
and Susan Thomas)