By Jared Ferrie
| YANGON, March 12
YANGON, March 12 A student march through central
Myanmar in protest against a new education law began as an
unremarkable procession from the country's seat of learning and
culture, Mandalay, to the commercial hub of Yangon.
But a little over a week ago, it morphed into a wider
protest for political rights that prompted a violent crackdown
by police, underlining the troubled nature of Myanmar's own
march toward democracy.
"I lived under military rule all my life and I never
experienced such a crackdown," said Maung Moccy, a student
leader and former political prisoner who said he saw police
officers batter unarmed students with wooden batons.
"Honestly, I'm afraid they have decided to backslide on
democracy."
The United States and the European Union, which have backed
Myanmar's move towards democracy after half a century of
military rule, have condemned the violence in the town of
Letpadan, about 140 km (90) miles north of Yangon.
The opposition National League for Democracy of Aung San Suu
Kyi, Nobel laureate and Myanmar's icon of political freedom,
demanded an inquiry.
Political temperatures are rising in Myanmar as it prepares
for parliamentary elections later this year. Ethnic rebels are
battling the army near the borders with China and Thailand while
the United Nations has accused the government of backtracking on
pledges to protect human rights, especially in northern Rakhine
state, home to the minority Rohingya Muslims.
The pace of change started by the government of reformist
President Thein Sein appears to have slowed, or even stalled.
His government took power in 2011 after 49 years of military
rule, but Thein Sein and many of his cabinet colleagues are
former generals and serving officers have a guaranteed quarter
of the seats in parliament.
Richard Horsey, a Yangon-based independent political
analyst, said Myanmar was changing from extremely authoritarian
government to a democracy.
"That's a huge transformation that will take a very long
time," he said.
Of the violence, Horsey said: "It raises very disturbing
questions that the government needs to address. It doesn't mean
the reform process is dead. It highlights how complicated and
long the reform process will be."
ROAD FROM MANDALAY
Tensions over the education policy started in September
after the government announced a new law aimed at setting up an
independent body to govern universities. Student groups said the
law would reduce academic independence and that they should have
been consulted before it was drafted.
By February, a handful of student groups had begun marching
in protest towards Yangon. Most of them returned home after the
government began negotiations to amend the law, but a core group
that had set out from Mandalay stopped in Letpadan, where
authorities blocked them from advancing.
After a stand-off that lasted almost two weeks, the students
agreed to go home, but wanted to carry their protest flags and
sing revolutionary songs.
"We always try to make them give up their power, give up
military rule," said Maung Moccy, the student leader. "Today, we
want a genuine democratic government."
Witnesses said that students, monks and journalists were
attacked by police when negotiations fell apart.
On Thursday, the state-backed Global New Light of Myanmar
newspaper quoted government spokesman Ye Htut as saying: "The
government's handling of the protest will have no impact on
democratic reform."
Ye Htut said the conflict began because the students decided
to continue their protest march to Yangon rather than using the
parliamentary process to amend the education bill.
"Despite requests for peaceful negotiations, student
protesters tried to penetrate the police blockade and the police
were legally obligated to disperse them," he told the newspaper.
Zaw Htay, a senior official from the office of the
president, told Reuters that the violence showed the need for
continued training of the police and said the government was
investigating the incident.
"I can understand that some policemen were emotional and
aggressive in handling the angry mob," he said. "At the same
time, I noticed some of them tried to maintain control and give
protection."
In Myanmar, governments have been wary of student protests
because of the pivotal role they have played in the country's
history. Suu Kyi's father, independence hero Aung San, was a
student leader when he began opposing the British colonial
government.
Student-led protests in Yangon in 1988 sparked a
pro-democracy movement that spread throughout the country before
being brutally suppressed by the military government.
Complicating matters are laws aimed at suppressing dissent,
which remain on the books from the military government era and
earlier.
In Letpadan, protesters were accused of violating the
Peaceful Assembly Law. The law is a legacy of the former junta
and has been amended under the new government, but New
York-based Human Rights Watch has called it" seriously flawed",
because it requires local government permission for any
gathering.
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)