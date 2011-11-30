WASHINGTON Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Wednesday she was ready to gamble that her government's nascent reforms were real, seizing the chance for a transition to democracy.

In a rare public video conference call from her home in Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, a cheerful Suu Kyi said she thought some officials in the country where she was held in detention for 15 years had realized the need for change.

"We hope that they are meaningful," she said of the Myanmar government's recent reforms. "I think we have to be prepared to take risk. Nothing is guaranteed."

She spoke on the same day that Hillary Clinton became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit Myanmar in more than 50 years. Clinton is expected to press the reclusive country's new leaders to deliver on reforms.

Suu Kyi intends to run in upcoming by-elections for parliament. Her National League for Democracy boycotted the parliamentary elections last year.

"We've got to make the best of the opportunities that have arisen over the last few months," she said. "I'm confident that the majority of the people of Burma want a peaceful, harmonious transition to democracy."

The Nobel Peace laureate spoke in a lengthy question-and-answer session via Skype to an audience at the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations in Washington.

Nearly half a century of direct military rule ended in Myanmar in March when a nominally civilian parliament opened seven months after elections.

In recent months, the new military-backed civilian leadership has released some political prisoners -- Suu Kyi was released last November -- and given the media greater freedom.

"I think some of them (in the government) began to see that Burma couldn't go on in this way, they would have to change," Suu Kyi said.

She said on Wednesday the establishment of rule of law in Myanmar was even more important than the immediate release of all political prisoners, because political prisoners once released can be re-imprisoned "tomorrow" if there is no rule of law.

Internal peace that would settle ethnic strife in Myanmar was also an important goal, Suu Kyi said.

She hoped Clinton's visit would open the way to a better relationship between Myanmar and the United States. But the international community must also make clear to Myanmar that it is watching events there, she said.

"If there are again arrests of those who are engaging in politics, then I think you would need to speak out loud and clear," she said.

