* State oil/gas firm "lacks transparency, accountability"
* Suu Kyi taken ill at press conference
* First visit to Europe in nearly quarter century
By Stephanie Nebehay and Tom Miles
BERN/GENEVA, June 14 Myanmar's Nobel Peace Prize
winner Aung San Suu Kyi on Thursday urged foreign governments
not to let their companies form joint ventures with her
country's state-owned oil and gas company until it improved its
business practices.
Suu Kyi spoke on the first full day of her first visit to
Europe in nearly a quarter of a century - a trip that was
disrupted when she briefly fell ill at a press conference in the
Swiss capital Bern.
The 66-year-old, who spent two decades under house arrest
before being elected to parliament in April, halted the event
after vomiting and excusing herself saying "I'm so sorry".
An official Swiss dinner in her honour was cancelled
although she did attend a cocktail reception later, Swiss
foreign ministry spokesman Jean-Marc Crevoisier said. "She is
tired and has gone to her hotel to rest," he told Reuters.
Suu Kyi, who minutes before complained of jet lag and
tiredness, arrived in Geneva late on Wednesday at the start of
her 17-day trip to Europe which will include stops in Norway,
Britain, Ireland and France.
In Bern, Swiss foreign minister Didier Burkhalter said
Switzerland was partially lifting sanctions against Myanmar
except for an embargo on military weapons that could be used for
the "purpose of repression".
Earlier in Geneva, she received a standing ovation at the
International Labour Organization (ILO), whose director-general
Juan Somavia praised her "remarkable courage and determination".
"The Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise ... with which all
foreign participation in the energy sector takes place through
joint venture arrangements, lacks both transparency and
accountability at present," she said in a speech to the ILO's
annual conference.
"The (Myanmar) government needs to apply internationally
recognised standards such as the IMF code of good practices on
fiscal transparency. Other countries could help by not allowing
their own companies to partner MOGE unless it was signed up to
such codes," she said.
Responsible investment was the key to helping her
resource-rich country along the path to democracy after nearly
50 years of military rule, she said.
The hugely popular leader of Myanmar's opposition had been
fearful until now that if she left Myanmar, the junta whose rule
she fought against for two decades would block her return.
But after months of cautious rapprochement with Thein Sein,
a former general who convinced her to run in by-elections, she
accepted an offer to go to Thailand to attend the World Economic
Forum on East Asia two weeks ago in one of the clearest signs
yet of her confidence in Myanmar's reforms.
LACK OF TRANSPARENCY IN CONTRACTS
Myanmar has granted Chinese state-owned oil firm CNPC oil
and gas pipeline concessions that will enable Middle East energy
supplies to a take short-cut on the route to China, cutting out
the extra expense and journey time of using the Malacca Strait.
"Quite frankly none of us know what's in those contracts,
this is what I mean by lack of transparency in the country," Suu
Kyi told a news conference. "Lack of transparency leads to all
kinds of suspicions that shore up trouble for the future."
Asked about Chevron and Total, the big
Western oil firms with investments in Myanmar, she said: "I have
to say that I find that Total is a responsible investor in the
country, even though there was a time when we did not think they
should be encouraging the military regime by investing in Burma.
"They were sensitive to human rights and environmental
issues and now that we've come to a point in time when we would
like investors who are sensitive to such issues, I am certainly
not going to persuade Chevron or Total to pull out."
A day after the ILO, a United Nations agency, lifted its
more than decade-old restrictions on Myanmar in recognition of
progress including a new law on trade unions and pledge to end
forced labour, Suu Kyi said foreign direct investment that
created jobs should be welcomed.
As sanctions are lifted, investment should be responsible
and help the process of democratisation, she said.
"Burma is a land with a lot of energy resources. We do not
want to dissipate it. I would like to see a sound effective
energy policy in Burma and this should be related to the kind of
extractive investments that we invite in."