Myanmar pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi talks to reporters in the National League for Democracy Party head office in Yangon April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi, who led a nearly quarter-century struggle for democracy in Myanmar, stepped inside parliament and prepared to take her oath as a lawmaker on Wednesday, ushering in a historic new political era after years of oppressive military rule.

Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy swept by-elections on April 1 but its successful candidates initially refused to take their seats because of a dispute over part of the oath relating to the constituTion.

The party backed down on Monday and said its lawmakers would swear the oath, but it still wants to amend a constitution that gives wide powers to the military.

Asked by Reuters as she walked toward the chamber if this marked an important day for Myanmar, Suu Kyi said, "I think only time will tell."

