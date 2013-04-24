By Jared Ferrie
| YANGON, April 25
YANGON, April 25 Introduced a decade and a half
ago under Myanmar's former military rulers, SIM cards sold for
as much as $7,000 apiece. Today, they still cost more than $200.
From Thursday, lucky winners of a lottery-style sale may get one
for as little as $2.
This is telecoms deregulation, Myanmar-style.
The lottery is a first tentative step into a telecoms
revolution that has transformed societies and spurred economic
growth across the globe - and could be a game changer for
Myanmar, emerging from decades of isolation and mismanagement
that have left it Asia's second-poorest nation after
Afghanistan.
State-owned Myanmar Post and Telecommunications is selling
350,000 SIM cards through a public lottery, and plans to offer
additional batches on a monthly basis. Yatanarpon Teleport, a
joint venture between local private firms and the government,
holds the country's only other telecoms licence, for now.
On June 27, the government is due to announce the winners of
two new 15-year telecoms licences up for grabs to international
companies. Such is the untapped potential - analysts say Myanmar
is the least connected nation on earth, bar maybe North Korea -
that more than 90 international companies and consortia
expressed interest in tendering for the two mobile licences.
The Telecommunications Operator Tender Evaluation and
Selection Committee whittled that down to 12 applicants to
pre-qualify to bid, including India's Bharti Airtel,
Japan's KDDI Corp, South Africa's MTN,
Singapore Telecommunications, Norway's Telenor
, a group backed by billionaire George Soros, and China
Mobile, which has teamed up with Vodafone.
"The bid round is seen as one of the most exciting
green-field opportunities available globally in the telecoms
sector," said Marae Ciantar, a Singapore-based lawyer with
international law firm Allens, who has advised multinational
telecoms companies seeking to invest in Myanmar.
GETTING CONNECTED
Myanmar's military rulers neglected the telecoms sector,
building only a skeleton infrastructure capable of handling the
few subscribers who could afford SIM cards. Sanctions imposed in
response to human rights abuses in what is also known as Burma
barred western telecoms firms and others from operating there.
But those sanctions have eased since Myanmar's government
embarked on reforms that include releasing political prisoners
and allowing civilians into politics.
The government says mobile penetration is around 9 percent -
though Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson last year put
the figure at less than 4 percent - and President Thein Sein, a
former general and member of the ruling junta, has set a goal of
80 percent penetration by 2015.
"The market potential ... is clearly very substantial," said
Allens' Ciantar.
Ericsson estimated the total economic impact of the mobile
sector in Myanmar could potentially be as high as 7.4 percent of
GDP over the first three years after the new licences are
issued.
And telecoms firms are not alone in beating a path to the
underdeveloped southeast Asian nation of some 60 million people.
In February, Danish brewer Carlsberg said it was
returning to Myanmar after sanctions forced it to leave in the
mid-1990s. Energy companies from Canada, the United States,
Britain, Australia, Japan, China and elsewhere are in the
running for exploration licences, and more foreign companies are
now visiting the country, sizing up its potential.
ECONOMIC, POLITICAL BOOST
Experience elsewhere shows developing telecommunications can
spur economic growth, and may also encourage political reform.
In its report last year, Ericsson said mobile networks
"encourage the growth of small businesses and increase their
efficiency," while mobile access "could also play an important
role in enabling basic human rights and in driving increased
transparency in society."
David Butcher, a telecoms consultant who last year studied
the sector in Myanmar for the Asian Development Bank, said
affordable mobile networks have the potential to boost rural
economies. "Some calculations have shown that the impact of
having a mobile phone can be to increase rural incomes by about
20 percent," he told Reuters.
Vodafone said that if it wins one of the mobile licences it
plans to roll out its M-Pesa system, which allows financial
transactions via mobile phone. The system provides access to
financial services for people in underdeveloped areas with
little or no banking infrastructure, and is commonly used by
workers in cities to send money back to their home villages.
"In Kenya, mobile money was the game changer in bringing
financial services to the middle class and the poor," said Nick
Read, Vodafone's regional CEO for Africa, Middle East and Asia
Pacific. "In 2006, only 20 percent of Kenyan adults had access
to financial services, but by the end of 2010 that share had
jumped to 75 percent."
The SIM cards to be sold off this week will only be
compatible with MECTel top-up cards issued by the military-owned
Myanma Economic Corporation (MEC) and distributed through their
authorised outlets in big cities. In later batches, SIM cards
will change to GSM, the global standard for mobile
communications.
TEST CASE
The bidding process for the telecoms licences is seen as a
test case for the government's approach to managing investment
in other sectors. "Potential investors in Myanmar, and advisers
to international investors ... have been watching the bid
process closely and with great interest," said Ciantar, adding
it has so far been "very transparent".
Butcher said that during his research last September there
were concerns that some companies were trying to influence the
process. "There was a strong suspicion when I was there that
people were trying to get at the minister to make them the
favoured son who would be given the licence for a substantial
payment," he said.
In January, the government launched an unprecedented
corruption investigation into dozens of officials at the
telecoms ministry, including former minister Thein Tun, who
stepped down that month for unexplained reasons. Eight senior
officials were reconfirmed in their jobs in March.
While the advent of affordable telecoms holds potential for
grand social and economic change, people on the streets of
Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, have simpler expectations.
"I can connect with my friends and passengers, and my family
can call me if there's an emergency at home," said Kai Saw Lin,
who earns just 4,000 kyat (about $4.50) a day driving a bicycle
taxi. But he added that even if he wins one of the SIM cards, he
might not be able to afford the handset to put it in.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)