* Foreign firms eager to tap market of 60 million people
* Telecoms industry braced for shake-up but regulations
unclear
* Four licences on offer in tender later this year
By Martin Petty
YANGON, Sept 13 Blackberrys and iPhones aren't
much use in Myanmar, where its only network is frequently
jammed, data services are scarce, prices extortionate, lines
crackly and most phones don't roam. For decades, its telecoms
industry has been a shambles.
It's no surprise this country of 60 million people has the
world's second-lowest cellphone penetration after North Korea;
SIM cards are made prohibitively pricey to prevent its tiny
network from becoming overloaded, while emailing and web-surfing
on phones is so rare it's almost a bourgeois concept.
Even getting hooked up to the network is cumbersome.
Visitors must rent SIM cards at the airport on arrival while
many Burmese can only afford one-time SIMs with a number that
expires after a few days when its $20 of credit runs out.
But as Myanmar races ahead with economic reforms, the
telecoms sector, riven with graft and mismanagement and lagging
behind even Asia's poorest countries, is on the verge of a major
shake-up as part of a "reform plan" to liberalise one of the
world's last remaining greenfield telcos markets.
Details of the plan are scant, but Myanmar appears to have
finally got its act together and insiders say it could announce
its plans this week.
Eager to attract foreign investors to one of Asia's poorest
countries, the government could make telecoms the first sector
to be liberalised. After a year of stumbling and opaque deals
that favoured vested local interests, speed and transparency now
appear to be the priority.
"We're going to finish it soon, we really cannot wait," Kyaw
Soe, a senior official at the Ministry of Communications, Posts
and Telegraphs, told Reuters. "It's closely related to economic
growth of our nation, so this is a priority sector."
Last month, 11 companies from 10 countries, including Japan,
Australia, Germany and the United States, were short-listed from
64 applicants to become consultants and prepare a telecoms
license tender. The list is now down to three.
Kyaw Soe said a total of four operating licenses would be
granted; two for Myanmar companies and two for foreign firms,
with 4G services targeted as early as 2013.
A regulator would be formed and state-owned Myanmar Post and
Telecommunication -- the country's sole operator -- would be
privatised to form the Myanmar Telecoms Company (MTC), which
would be awarded one of the cellphone licenses, he said. Another
would go to Internet service provider Yataraporn Teleport.
MOUTHWATERING MARKET
A Myanmar telecoms source said it was unlikely the two local
firms had the resources to operate alone and would likely form
joint ventures, but it was unclear whether more than two foreign
firms would be allowed to operate.
Myanmar's low penetration and the hunger for going mobile in
a virtually untapped country are mouth-watering prospects for
international telecoms firms.
Usage is extremely low, at just 1.24 percent of the
population in 2010, compared with 64 percent in Laos, 57 percent
in Cambodia and more than 100 percent in Thailand and Malaysia
where individual ownership of multiple phones pushes usage above
population levels, according to the Asian Development Bank. The
Myanmar government says the current level is 5.6 percent, but
experts doubt that.
"The potential is clear to see, but whether that is realised
depends on regulation," said Ramakrishna Maruvada, regional head
of telecom research at Daiwa Capital Markets. "The problem for
foreign firms is there's very little detail in terms of
timelines and structure, so very little to hang on to."
Among companies that have confirmed an interest in Myanmar
are Sweden's TeliaSonera AB, and two specialists in
emerging Asian markets, Malaysia's Axiata and Norway's
Telenor, which both operate in Thailand, Malaysia,
Pakistan and Bangladesh, among others.
"When this opens up, the potential is so big, so we'll
expect a lot of interest. There's not many of these markets left
in the world," said Telenor Group's Glenn Mandelid.
"If they get the framework in place and there's security for
our investment and all the clarity we need... then we'll be
interested."
One firm that may have an advantage is Digicel,
which operates in 31 countries and has already presented a
technical and commercial assessment to the government on how
to expand the network to reach the majority of the population
within two years.
"We've developed a strong track record on the ground and an
excellent knowledge of the needs of the government, consumers
and businesses," said Frank O'Carroll, Digicel's vice-president
of business development for Asia-Pacific.
"If we get an opportunity to invest in the telecoms sector
in Myanmar, we're ready to deploy very, very quickly."
Singapore's SingTel is reported to be interested
but told Reuters it would not comment on rumours.
On the ground, things have already started to improve. In
response to complaints, prepaid SIMs were reduced from as high
as $1,000 a year ago to $250 in some states and made available
in Yangon in April
That means people like Thandar Tun, who has three phones on
a foldable table offering call services for 25 kyats (3 U.S.
cents) a minute are seeing business slip away.
A year ago, about 100 people a day used her phones. She has
about 30 today as SIM prices fall and GSM, CDMA 800 and 450 MHz
handsets have become status symbols.
"We can see people are slowly changing the way they use
phones," Thandar Tun said.
SIM SHORTAGE
Demand is now soaring and phone shops are fast popping up in
Yangon. Inundated with requests, banks have halted loans for
prepaid SIMs, which dealers say are now being rationed because
MPT's network can't cope.
"We get only 50 SIM cards a week, but people come in asking
every day or calling to see when they'll be available," said Aye
Myat Moe, sales manager at one branch of E-Lite Tech, a company
owned by Tay Za, a Burmese billionaire blacklisted by Western
governments because of his ties to the former military junta.
But the devil is in the detail, and those companies lining
up to invest are playing a careful game, awaiting regulatory
clarity, aware of the catalogue of errors that have taken place
in the past 18 months, even as the quasi-civilian government
embarked on astonishing political and economic reforms.
Its telecoms policy has been perplexing at best, with no
clear plan on how to finance expansion of the network, even
though a telecoms law 10 years in the making had already been
drafted in cooperation with the International Telecoms Union.
The ministry took the bizarre decision to start expansion
even before completing the draft of the new law. In April last
year, it announced it would create 30 million new GSM lines by
2016, in cooperation with local firms, some with ties to the
former military regime, starting with four million lines to
reach 10 percent of the population within a year.
But there have been scant signs of progress, with 23 local
companies installing towers and base stations, in return for SIM
cards and licenses to sell handsets for use on a tiny network.
A Myanmar telecoms industry expert, who requested anonymity,
described the government's approach until now as a "disaster"
and said it was crucial the new regulation benefited investors,
consumers and the government.
"FLAWED" LAW RECALLED
Two other sources with close knowledge said the government
realised its mistakes this July, when a revised law sent to
President Thein Sein was quietly recalled because it was "deeply
flawed".
A senior government official said Thein Sein wants to
implement reforms fast, aware of the proven links between
telecoms expansion and GDP growth and the urgent need for
transparency in a crucial sector.
Expansion and liberalisation would not only create thousands
of jobs in a country with chronic unemployment, but it would
also allow for mobile money services, like transferring cash
that could be collected by a relative in rural areas by showing
a simple text message.
"It's not just phones, it's other cross-cutting factors.
It's also very important for financial and people-centred
development," said the source, requesting anonymity because he
was not authorised to speak to the media. "It's taken time
because we want a healthy level of competition and we want to
make sure we get this right."
Clarity on regulation and the tender process is imminent,
according to ministry officials, but many questions remain,
particularly those regarding financing.
Myanmar is understood to have been offered substantial
foreign loans for telecoms development but has not said if it
plans to fund any of the expansion -- estimated at $2 billion --
which allow the state to extract revenue from operators.
Experts warn that if private firms finance network
expansion, urban centres would have priority over rural areas --
the government's key target -- and operators would be reluctant
to share infrastructure.
The World Bank, which has given technical assistance to the
telecoms ministry, urged the government to take a balanced
approach and send the right message to foreign firms in what
could be the first major sector to open up.
"It's important for the government to ensure a stable policy
and regulatory framework is established so it encourages
credible, world class investors to enter the market and provide
citizens with affordable and high quality services," its office
in Myanmar told Reuters.
"This is an important opportunity for Myanmar to demonstrate
to the world that the country is open and ready for business."
(Additional reporting by Jason Szep in Bangkok, Thu Rein Hlaing
and Aung Hla Tun in Yangon; Editing by Ken Wills)