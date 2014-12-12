By Mai Nguyen and Jared Ferrie
| HANOI/YANGON
HANOI/YANGON Dec 12 Vietnam's Viettel Global
and Myanmar's state-backed Yatanarpon Teleport are awaiting
approval for an investment of at least $800 million to build
Yatanarpon's telecoms infrastructure in Myanmar, officials from
both companies said on Friday.
Myanmar - where communications were tightly controlled by
the former military junta - is one of the world's last telecoms
frontiers, with just a small minority of the 53 million
population having a mobile phone.
Last month Viettel Global, the investment arm of Vietnam's
military-run Viettel Group, announced plans to contribute $800
million to developing telecoms with an unnamed partner in
Myanmar, and told Reuters on Friday it will likely announce the
decision of its shareholders on Dec. 15.
An official in Hanoi with direct knowledge of the
negotiations confirmed that Yatanarpon was the Myanmar partner.
Yan Win, a member of Yatanarpon's board of directors, told
Reuters the board had finalised talks with Viettel and was
waiting for Yatanarpon's management to approve the deal.
The total investment for the deal will rise to between $1.8
and $2 billion, said the official in Hanoi who declined to be
identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Viettel Global said the additional funds would be raised by
its foreign partner and a joint venture, to be established by
both firms, the Vietnamese company said in the plan published in
November.
Aung Tha, CEO of Khine Thit Sar, a Yangon-based company
helping to upgrade the state-owned Myanmar Posts and
Telecommunications (MPT), said he was aware of talks between
Viettel and Yatanarpon, which has primarily been an Internet
service provider until now.
"It will be tough for them to compete with the existing
operators," he said. "They have no infrastructure, they will
have to start from scratch."
Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson said that in 2012 less than
4 percent of the country's population had mobile phones.
That number has risen dramatically over the past few months
as Norway's Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo have
begun selling SIM cards after the reformist government, which
took power in 2011, granted the companies telecoms licences.
MPT, formerly the country's sole provider, has also scaled
up distribution of SIM cards and has partnered with Japanese
firms KDDI Corp and Sumitomo Corp, which have
said they will invest $2 billion.
Yatanarpon reportedly holds the fourth telecoms licence and
its chief executive told Reuters last year that it would seek at
least $1 billion from investors to expand its operations.
(Additional reporting by Aung Hla Tun in YANGON; Editing by
Pravin Char)