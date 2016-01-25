YANGON Jan 25 Seven foreign firms are
interested in bidding for Myanmar's fourth telecoms license, a
government official said on Monday, as the prospects of one of
the region's least connected nations outweigh the challenges of
a partnership involving obscure local firms with scant industry
experience.
Chit Wai, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of
Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), declined to
give any details about the companies he said submitted
expressions of interest earlier this month.
But unlike already established operators Telenor
and Ooredoo, the foreign firm that wins this 15-year
license will be a minority shareholder in a joint venture with a
consortium of 11, little-known public companies which are mainly
focused on agriculture, as well as a government shareholder.
The obscurity of the companies poses a potential problem in
Myanmar, where some entities and businessmen are still targeted
by U.S. sanctions, connections to the military are not uncommon
and reputational risk remains high.
The companies' lack of experience in telecoms or IT, and the
complex partnership structure stipulated by the government, is
also likely to complicate matters: Ye Min Aung, the managing
director of consortium-member Myanmar Agribusiness Public
Corporation said the new operator should focus on providing
information that is relevant to farmers.
"Decision making will be very difficult," said Shane Thu
Aung, the chairman of internet provider Redlink Communications.
He previously ran a firm tipped to partner with Vietnam's
Viettel as the fourth operator before that deal fell apart.
Penetration rates, however, are around 63 percent according
to the expression of interest documents issued by the MCIT,
which his lower than several other Southeast Asian nations.
"It isn't a greenfield business anymore," said Sachin Gupta,
the head of telecommunications research for Asia-Pacific at
Nomura Securities in Singapore.
"There is still money to be made but you are competing with
three entrenched operators."
Myanma Posts and Telecommunications (MPT), which operates in
partnership with Japan's KDDI Corp. and Sumitomo Corp.
, is the market leader with 18 million subscribers.
Telenor has 12 million subscribers while Ooredoo has 5.8
million.
