YANGON Jan 21 Myanmar is on the cusp of a
mobile revolution. Only it's happening way too slowly for many
locals.
Last week the government invited expressions of interest for
two mobile phone licenses - a first step towards increasing
mobile penetration from its current 5-10 percent to 80 percent
in three years. That would lift it off the bottom of the world's
ladder of mobile use and put it on a par with neighbours like
Bangladesh.
In the meantime, users are chafing at the pace and price of
adding connections.
A year ago the informal technology conference Barcamp Yangon
was buzzing with rumours of a SIM card that would cost about $6
- or 1 percent of its actual price at the time.
A year on, Barcamp is back but the talk is much less
dramatic: whether the state-owned operator might this week
release SIM cards costing between around $100. That would still
be half of what the last tranche sold for, but it still leaves
many unhappy.
"The clock is ticking," says Ravi Chhabra, a local
technology entrepreneur. "People are frustrated. There is lots
of speculation and this creates anxiety."
Nobody questions the need for more connections, and foreign
operators have salivated at what amounts to one of the last
major untapped markets.
President Thein Sein has made it clear that mobile telephony
is a cornerstone of his policy, and has also vowed that mobile
communications would be cheap - a promise he reiterated to a
conference of donors on Saturday.
Still, getting it done is not proving easy.
The notice inviting expressions of interest in two licences
was a welcome sign that things were moving, but IT experts and
sources close to the communications ministry said the timing was
surprising, given that the revised telecommunications law which
would define the nature of any investment had yet to be passed
by the parliament.
The government said in an appendix to the notice that a new
draft of the law - which had been quietly withdrawn last year
after criticism about its contents - had been submitted to
parliament and was expected to be passed by June.
"After the law is finished then there should be a clear
policy before any expression of interest is sought," said Zaw
Min Oo, secretary general of the Myanmar Computer Federation.
On top of that, the next day Telecommunications Minister
Thein Tun, who had overall responsibility for mobile licensing,
resigned. No reason has been given, and officials declined to
comment.
"BIT OF AN EARTHQUAKE"
Sources close to the ministry say his departure had been
rumoured for several months, but the timing was unexpected, and
raises questions about what might happen next.
"It's been a bit of an earthquake; now we need to sit back
and watch, see which buildings fall down," said one source close
to the ministry who, like others interviewed, declined to be
named for fear of jeopardising business relationships with the
ministry and its companies.
Not everyone is concerned. Romain Caillaud, a Yangon-based
consultant with Vriens and Partners, says both the notice and
the resignation "should accelerate the liberalisation and growth
of the telecom sector."
Major foreign telecommunications companies are likely to
submit expressions of interest ahead of the deadline of January
25, say experts.
Alessio Polastri, a lawyer who represents several such firms
in Myanmar, says whatever delay in the process there has been
will benefit the government.
"It's almost an asset in that initial concerns about
political stability have disappeared, so, most likely, not only
more telecommunications companies will take part in the tender
process but also the winners shall be more confident in
committing higher investment," he said.
More thorny for the government, however, may be assuaging
local interests. By inviting expressions of interest for two
licences, the government appeared to be committing itself to
offering four licences - two for foreign companies, and two for
local ones: state-owned Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications, or
MPT, and Yatanarpon Teleport, an internet service provider which
is 51 percent owned by MPT.
Some local businesspeople are questioning the wisdom of
this, saying that MPT should not effectively own more than one
licence.
CHEAP SIM CARDS
Dozens of local IT entrepreneurs last November formed the
Myanmar Technologies and Investment Corporation to bid for a
licence, and are currently lobbying parliament to merge the two
local licences, giving them a better chance of either winning
one or setting up with a partner.
"So far the ministries have come back with positive
responses and encouraged us," said Thaung Su Nyein, who is also
managing director of local media and IT company Information
Matrix. "Even if we don't get this licence we've been led to
understand we'll get other business licences."
But more pressing is growing public frustration at the lack
of progress on the ground.
Last year's talk of cheaper SIM cards was fuelled partly by
MPT's decision to press ahead with expanding its own network,
promising to add 30 million GSM connections by 2016 - financed
by allowing contractors building the towers to sell a certain
number of SIM cards.
Since then, the rumour mill has been alive with chatter
about when new tranches of SIM cards might be available, and how
much they might cost. A few weeks before the tech meetup, a
previously obscure businessman held a press conference at which
he promised SIM cards costing only 5,000 kyat (around $6).
While the promise went unfulfilled and the businessman
disappeared from view, it started a movement of sorts: stickers
appeared demanding 5,000 kyat SIM cards and several people were
arrested in small demonstrations, according to exile media.
Those hopes have been dashed, but the shortfall of SIM cards
ensures interest in a steady stream of sometimes conflicting
reports about another imminent sale. One local media report
quoted officials as saying more than 1.5 million SIM cards would
be sold on Monday for 100,000 kyat each, or about $112.
That would still be out of the reach of most people in
Myanmar.
"People want to see faster progress," said a source close to
the ministry. "At least half the country want a phone, and they
want it soon."
