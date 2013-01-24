YANGON Jan 24 Myanmar has launched an
investigation into malpractice in the telecoms ministry and will
question Thein Tun, who resigned as minister this month, along
with top civil servants, a senior government official and two
other sources said on Thursday.
"About 50 senior officials from the Ministry of
Telecommunication and Information Technology, including former
minister Thein Tun, are facing inquiries in connection with
malpractice in the nationwide telecommunications network," the
official, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters.
Two other sources with knowledge of developments confirmed
an investigation was under way but, like the official, declined
to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
None of the sources was able to confirm a report by
U.S.-funded Radio Free Asia that the former minister was under
house arrest. A spokesman for President Thein Sein was not
immediately available for comment.
Thein Sein, who has overseen sweeping political and economic
reforms since taking office in March 2011 after decades of
military rule, said in December that Myanmar fell short in terms
of good governance and promised a shake-up.
Thein Tun stepped down earlier this month for unexplained
reasons.
A new telecoms law is working its way through parliament but
the government has already embarked on plans to modernise the
sector, inviting expressions of interest this month from
companies for two new operating licences.
