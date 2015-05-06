YANGON May 6 Myanmar, long one of the world's
least connected nations in terms of telecommunications, is now
racing to catch up, providing a boost to the foreign mobile
companies allowed into the country last year.
The number of mobile phone SIM cards in the south-east Asian
country of 51 million people has shot up to more than 18 million
from around one million just three years ago, according to data
compiled by Reuters.
That has surprised some of the foreign entrants, who
expected more modest growth in one of the world's poorest
nations.
"The Myanmar economy has had more money in circulation than
we had originally expected," said Telenor Chief
Executive Jon Fredrik Baksaas on Wednesday, after the Norwegian
mobile firm posted an unexpected profit in Myanmar. "We will now
increase the speed of our roll-out."
Myanmar was ruled for 49 years by the military, which placed
strict controls over communications and built little
infrastructure. In a 2012 report, telecoms equipment firm
Ericsson said only about one million people in
Myanmar had access to mobile phones.
Huge swathes of the country were not covered by the patchy
network of state-owned Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications
(MPT). SIM cards, which sold for thousands of dollars when they
were first introduced, fetched around $200 as recently as April
2013 -- far out of reach of the average citizen.
That started to change after a semi-civilian government took
power in March 2011 and initiated sweeping reforms, including
granting two licences to foreign telecoms operators.
Qatar's Ooredoo launched its service last August
followed by Telenor a month later, while MPT has partnered with
Japan's KDDI Corp.
All three operators have been building telecoms towers,
increasing the range of Myanmar's network and allowing more SIM
cards into the market, bringing the price down to about $2.
And Myanmar's 51.4 million people are buying them en masse.
There are now at least 18.1 million SIM cards in active use,
according to the operators, not including cards that have been
sold but are not used regularly.
MPT told Reuters last week it had 8.4 million customers,
while Ooredoo said in its quarterly report on April 29 that it
had 3.3 million.
Ooredoo Myanmar CEO Ross Cormack said on Wednesday demand
had "met, if not exceeded, our expectations", adding most
customers were using the Internet, with 80 percent of those
using smartphones.
Telenor has 6.4 million customers in Myanmar, it said on
Wednesday. It launched with 70 towers and has been adding 200 a
month. Its network now covers more than half the population, Tor
Oddland, a regional vice-president, told Reuters.
Under the terms of their 15-year licence, foreign operators
are required to provide voice services across three-quarters of
the country within five years and data services across half.
