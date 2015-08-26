YANGON Aug 26 Seventeen local firms have
applied to join a consortium that would operate Myanmar's fourth
mobile phone network, a Ministry of Communication and
Information Technology official said on Wednesday.
Chit Wai, a deputy permanent secretary at the ministry, said
only companies which have operated for at least three months and
have at least 3 billion kyat ($2.4 million) in registered
capital will be considered, adding that a list of the winning
firms would be announced in September.
There is no limit on the number of local firms that can
joining the consortium, which will also include a foreign
partner, Chit Wai added. The ministry had last month announced
its decision to launch the fourth mobile network.
"The next step after selecting local partners will be
appointing an international consulting firm to help select a
foreign partner for the joint-venture," Chit Wai said.
The licence, which will be valid for 15-years, is likely to
be granted by the end of this year, he added.
The liberalisation of Myanmar's telecoms sector is widely
seen as one of the country's most successful reforms since the
end of military rule in 2011. Mobile phone usage has since
jumped to about half of the population of 51 million.
Currently, Norway's Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo
offer cellphone services in Myanmar. A third telecom
license is held by MPT, a joint venture between the telecoms
ministry and Japan's KDDI Corp..
Three years ago, cellphone penetration in Myanmar was 2.3
percent, Asia's lowest after North Korea.
Reporting by Aung Hla Tun