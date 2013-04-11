YANGON, April 11 Myanmar has announced the names
of 12 international consortia that have pre-qualified to bid for
two mobile licences, moving closer to opening one of the last
major untapped mobile markets.
The companies include India's Bharti Airtel Ltd,
China Mobile, Japan's KDDI Corp, Africa's MTN
, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Norway's
Telenor SA and Digicel, a group backed by billionaire
George Soros.
"The pre-qualified applicants will be required to submit
their applications to the committee by June 3, 2013," the
Telecommunications Operator Tender Evaluation and Selection
Committee said on its website on Thursday.
The committee expects to announce the names of two winners
to receive 15-year telecommunications licences by June 27, it
said.
China Mobile has teamed up with Vodafone, while
France Telecom-Orange is working with Marubeni
, and Africa's MTN with M1 Telecom and Amara
Communications.
SingTel has joined with Myanmar Telephone Co Ltd and KBZ,
while KDDI has teamed up with Japan's Sumitomo Corp and
Myanmar Information and Communication Technology Development
Corp.
Other pre-qualifiers are Axiata Group, Millicom
International Cellular SA, Qatar Telecom
and Viettel Group.
The bidding has attracted wide interest from international
telecoms firms, which see huge opportunities in a country of 60
million where mobile penetration is just 5-10 percent, compared
with rates of over 100 percent in many developed markets.
Myanmar, where SIM cards are prohibitively expensive, has
said it hopes to increase mobile penetration to 80 percent in
three years, lifting it off the bottom of the world's ladder of
mobile use.