BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to tribunal for adjudication
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
YANGON, June 27 Norway's Telenor and Qatar's Ooredoo have been awarded telecommunications licences for Myanmar, the government said on Thursday, after a tender that will bring foreign companies into the sector for the first time.
Presidential spokesman Ye Htut announced the results in a statement on his Facebook page.
The operators will roll out networks in a country that analysts say has the lowest mobile phone usage in the world, with only 4 to 9 percent of its 60 million people connected.
The government has said it will finalise the 15-year licences by September and operators will need to launch services within nine months. They will have to provide voice services across three-quarters of the country within five years and data services across half of it.
(Reporting by Jared Ferrie; Editing by Alan Raybould)
* Referred ten more charges against Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd to tribunal for adjudication
* Indexes up: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.23 pct (Updates to open)