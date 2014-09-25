By Jared Ferrie
| YANGON, Sept 25
YANGON, Sept 25 Norway's Telenor said
it would launch telecommunications services in Myanmar on Sept.
27, becoming the second foreign telecoms company to start
operating in one of the world's least connected nations.
Telenor follows Qatar's Ooredoo, which launched
services on Aug. 2.
At that time, Myanmar's mobile penetration rate was only 10
percent, according to government figures. Ooredoo says that
since then it has sold about 1 million SIM cards, while
state-backed operator Myanmar Posts and Telecommunications (MPT)
has also increased sales.
Telenor plans to reach 90 percent of the country within five
years, a similar roll-out plan to Ooredoo's.
Telenor will launch in the central city of Mandalay first,
followed by the capital Naypyitaw and then Yangon, Myanmar's
largest city, said Petter Furberg, Telenor's chief executive in
Myanmar.
"Within weeks we will be available in more than 12,000
outlets in the three main cities," he said.
Formerly the sole telecoms provider, MPT has partnered with
Japanese firms Sumitomo Corp., a trading house, and
KDDI, Japan's second-largest wireless carrier, which
said they would invest about $2 billion to expand its existing
network.
All three telecoms companies priced their SIM cards at kyat
1,500 (about $1.50).
Telecommunications were tightly controlled by Myanmar's
former junta, with the government monopolising the sector and
selling SIM cards for thousands of dollars when they were
introduced a decade and a half ago.
As a result, Myanmar had the lowest mobile penetration rate
in the world. Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson said
that in 2012 less than 4 percent of the country's population was
connected.
More than 90 companies and consortia submitted expressions
of interest in a tender issued for two licences last year by the
semi-civilian, reformist government, which took power in March
2011 after 49 years of military rule.
(editing by Jane Baird)