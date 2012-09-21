By Jason Szep and Amy Sawitta Lefevre
NAYPYITAW, Myanmar, Sept 21 After months of
negotiations and failed promises, a proposed multi-billion
dollar Myanmar port and special economic zone that could
transform Southeast Asian trade appears back on track.
Thai banks aim to keep the project afloat with short-term
loans until an expected Japanese loan of up to $3.2 billion can
be secured, officials and sources famliar with negotiations told
Reuters.
Thailand's largest construction firm, Italian-Thai
Development Pcl, signed a deal in 2010 to build a
deep-sea port and Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in southern
Myanmar's coastal Dawei into Southeast Asia's largest industrial
complex.
But the project foundered, as the Thai builder failed to
secure $8.5 billion to finance construction of its first phase
-- roads, utilities and a port.
Underlining Dawei's strategic importance, Japan and Thailand
have since intervened to rescue the project.
"Italian-Thai has had difficulty in mobilizing the funding.
So now the Thai government has effectively taken over the
project," Thaung Lwin, chairman of the Dawei SEZ told Reuters.
"The next step is to invite Japan", which he said is committed
to seeing the project succeed.
Since the Thai and Myanmar governments agreed on July 23 to
connect Dawei to the Thai port of Laem Chabang, 100 km southeast
of Bangkok, Thai banks led by Bangkok Bank and Siam
Commercial Bank have arranged a 10 billion baht ($325
million) bridge loan to sustain it for another 8-10 months,
Somjet Thinaphong, managing director of the Dawei Development
Co, an Ital-Thai unit, told Reuters in an interview.
That loan would be followed by a soft loan from the
state-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation to finance
the basic port and road infrastructure needed to push the
project forward, he added. A source involved in the negotiations
said the soft loan could total $3.2 billion. Thaung Lwin of the
Dawei SEZ said he expected Japan to emerge as the project's
biggest shareholder.
As the former British colony embarks on its most dramatic
changes since a 1962 military coup in what was then Burma,
mega-projects like the $50 billion 250 sq km (155 sq mile) Dawei
SEZ hint at what lies ahead. Super-highways, steel mills, power
plants, shipyards, refineries, pulp and paper mills and a
petrochemical complex are part of it, as are two golf courses
and a holiday resort.
Road and rail routes could link Dawei to neighbors China,
India and other parts of Southeast Asia, allowing cargo to
bypass the narrow and congested Strait of Malacca to forge
shorter trade routes from the Middle East and Africa to China
and Japan. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a
grouping of 10 countries, hopes Dawei will play an important
role in its ambitions for a common market in 2015.
For Japan, a better-connected Southeast Asia makes it easier
to sell their products and knit together a vast network of
suppliers to Japanese-owned factories and manufacturing plants,
which include autos and electronic goods.
"Before the yearend, we will have major progress," Pisanu
Suvanajata, Thailand's ambassador to Myanmar, said in an
interview with Reuters.
LOCAL ANGER
Just months ago, the project was nearly left for dead, a
casualty of simmering local resentment and fragile financial
backing. About 30,000 people, mostly impoverished rice, cashew
and rubber farmers living in thatch-roof huts, are slated to be
moved during 10 years of planned construction.
In the Dawei region, many worry about the potential
environmental toll and health risks from a project that would be
four times bigger than Thailand's largest industrial estate, Map
Ta Phut, where pollution between 1996 and 2009 may have
contributed to at least 2,000 cancer-related deaths, according
to environmental activists who sought legal action to halt the
estate in 2009.
Emboldened by the government's surprise suspension of the
$3.6 billion, Chinese-led Myitsone dam project last year after
weeks of public outcry, residents have pushed hard against
Dawei. In response, the government scrapped plans for a 4,000
megawatt coal plant. That's been replaced by plans for a "clean
coal" plant that can generate 400 megawatts, said Thaung Lwin of
the Dawei SEZ. So-called clean-coal technology involves
capturing carbon dioxide and other toxic emissions, and either
storing them deep underground or piping them to oil and gas
fields.
"If it is clean coal technology, then we will allow it," he
added. "Our president visited Japan and saw the clean coal
technology at J-Power Group."
But that may not be enough to pacify local residents.
Activists who have organised protests against Dawei say it is
unclear what types of companies will set up there. Thaung Lwin
said he expected Nippon Steel and petrochemical makers to build
factories in Dawei.
Local activists raised a banner this week along a recently
built highway from Dawei to Thailand that says: "Stop Building
Another Map Ta Phut" in Dawei.
"I wish for the project to continue only if the local people
agree to it," said Saw Khu, chairman of a 12-village committee
formed to study the project's impact on the area. He says
Italian-Thai has not done enough to explain the potential
pollution risks from the proposed industrial zone.
His and other villages have poured over maps that show where
a proposed oil refinery and petrochemical factory will replace
rice fields, cashew and rubber trees and jungle.
CHANGING OWNERSHIP
Once infrastructure is in place, Italian-Thai plans to
allocate 17 percent of the complex to heavy industries including
steel, petrochemicals and oil. It expects construction of the
400 megawatt plant to take at least four years to set up. Gas
and hydropower plant are expected to follow.
The project received a much-needed boost on July 23 when
Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and Myanmar President
Thein Sein pledged to open three additional border crossings
along the Thai-Myanmar frontier to help with security and
logistics. Next month, Yingluck and Thein Sein will meet again
to discuss further support for Dawei.
Pisanu, the Thai ambassador, said Thailand has served as a
go-between for Italian-Thai and the Myanmar government as they
renegotiate the 60-year concession signed by Italian-Thai in
November 2010 to develop Dawei. Under that deal, Italian-Thai
had a controlling 51 percent stake in Dawei Development Corp.
Max Myanmar Group, owned by Burmese tycoon Zaw Zaw, had 25
percent. The Myanmar government had the rest.
Italian-Thai said it would remain the biggest shareholder in
the first phase of the project, but a new consortium is expected
to emerge, with shares held by the Thai, Japanese and Myanmar
governments along with some private companies.
"In the consortium, the Japanese government will take some
share. For the Myanmar government, the share will be given to
Japan," said Thaung Lwin, chairman of the SEZ. "The Japanese
government will help get the private sector involved."
Somjet said he expected the share of Zaw Zaw's powerful Max
Myanmar to be diluted, but that the full terms are likely to be
discussed at the next meeting between the Thai and Myanmar
governments, tentatively scheduled for early October.
"Both the Thai and Myanmar governments would heavily get
involved in the road-link and port simply because those are
public projects and not totally commercial," said Somjet, head
of the Dawei Development Co.
"Financially, if governments get involved, they have to help
make it a success."
