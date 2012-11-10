YANGON Nov 10 A train in Myanmar carrying
petrol derailed and burst into flames, killing 25 people and
injuring 62, most of them villagers trying to collect fuel
spilled in the accident, state television said.
MRTV said The fire started after three cars loaded with
petrol turned over near a village in Kanbalu township, near the
Indian border, just over 500 km (300 miles) north of Yangon,
Myanmar's biggest city.
Residents of Chekgyi village were gathered around the
accident site trying to collect spilled petrol when they were
trapped in the fire. Some 70 percent of Myanmar's 60 million
people live on farms, where fuel is scarce.
An official from Myama Railway Department told Reuters the
death toll might rise as some villagers were seriously injured.
Myanmar is among Asia's poorest countries.
Its quasi-civilian government has opened up the country
since taking over in March 2011 from the military, which had
ruled for nearly 50 years, and pushed through political and
economic reforms, leading Western countries to relax sanctions.
(Editing by Ron Popeski)