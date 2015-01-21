United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein gestures behind a candle during a ceremony for the victims of the shooting at the Paris offices of French weekly newspaper Charlie Hebdo at the United Nations in Geneva January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS (Editors note: The third and fourth paragraphs contain language that some readers may find offensive.)

United Nations human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein sharply criticized a prominent Myanmar monk on Wednesday for what he said were sexist and abusive public comments about a U.N. special rapporteur.

According to the website of Irrawaddy magazine, the Buddhist monk U Wirathu condemned human rights rapporteur Yanghee Lee at a public rally on Friday held to denounce a recent U.N. General Assembly vote calling for minority Rohingya Muslims to be granted citizenship in the country, also known as Burma.

"Just because you hold a position in the United Nations doesn't make you an honorable woman. In our country, you are just a whore," Wirathu told a cheering crowd of several hundred people in Yangon on Friday.

"Can this bitch really be from a respectable background?" Irrawaddy magazine quoted U Wirathu as saying in the speech, which was posted on YouTube by the Democratic Voice of Burma.

Zeid condemned the remarks.

"The sexist, insulting language used against the U.N.'s independent human rights expert on Myanmar ... by an influential monk during Ms. Lee's official visit to the country is utterly unacceptable," he said in a statement.

"It is intolerable for U.N. special rapporteurs to be treated in this way, and I call on religious and political leaders in Myanmar to unequivocally condemn all forms of incitement to hatred including this abhorrent public personal attack against a U.N.-appointed expert," Zeid said.

He added that instead of attacking Lee, religious and political leaders in Myanmar should tackle the substance of concerns she has raised.

Another prominent monk said on Tuesday that U Wirathu had violated his monastic code and could damage his religion but was unlikely to face censure.

Lee, a South Korean, visited Myanmar earlier this month to assess the current rights situation there.

In her latest annual report last year, Lee warned that "the Rohingya community continues to face systematic discrimination." She said abuses suffered by the Rohingya population include executions, torture, forced labor, displacements and rape.

Most of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims are stateless and live in apartheid-like conditions in Rakhine state in the predominantly Buddhist country. Almost 140,000 Rohingya remain displaced after deadly clashes with ethnic Rakhine Buddhists in 2012.

Myanmar's government says it should no longer be subjected to special scrutiny by U.N. rights bodies. Its U.N. mission did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Leslie Adler)