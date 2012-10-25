* Government urged to end discrimination against Muslims
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 The government of Myanmar
is delaying crucial decisions on ways to reduce tensions in
volatile regions, a U.N. investigator said on Thursday, as
sectarian violence raged for a fifth day between Rohingya
Muslims and Buddhists in western Myanmar.
Hundreds of homes burned and gunfire rang out in Rakhine
State on Thursday as security forces struggled to stem Myanmar's
worst communal unrest since clashes in June killed more than 80
people and displaced at least 75,000 people.
Tomas Ojea Quintana, the U.N. special rapporteur for human
rights in Myanmar, which is also known as Burma, told reporters
that the country's new government had made substantial progress
with democratic reforms.
"At the same time, we see that they are not at this point
taking the proper decisions toward a real solution," he said
about the Rohingya problem. "I don't see a real analysis of the
situation."
Quintana said a special committee set up by Myanmar's
president to look at the causes of the tensions in the west had
been expected to produce a report next month but that appeared
to have been delayed.
"So again we see that those decisions that are needed to be
taken immediately to control the situation, to start addressing
the root causes of the problem, are not being taken," he said.
The latest violence in Rakhine has spread to several towns,
including commercially important Kyaukpyu, where a
multi-billion-dollar China-Myanmar pipeline starts. Quintana
described the situation there as "critical."
The violence is one of the biggest tests yet of a reformist
government that has vowed to forge unity in one of Asia's most
ethnically diverse countries.
He said the government must find a way to end the
discrimination against the Rohingya Muslims.
"I believe that the government must address the underlying
causes of the tension and conflict between Buddhist and Muslim
communities there, including the impact of deep-rooted prejudice
and discriminatory practices based on ethnicity and religion.
"In this respect I urge the government to take measures to
address the endemic discrimination against the Rohingya
community and ensure respect for their human rights, which
should include a review of the 1982 Citizenship Act," he said.
RIGHTS VIOLATIONS CONTINUE
Rohingyas are officially stateless. Buddhist-majority
Myanmar's government regards the estimated 800,000 Rohingyas in
the country as illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and denies
them citizenship. Bangladesh has refused to grant Rohingyas
refugee status since 1992.
Quintana said he was concerned about public demonstrations
against Rohingyas, calling these a "dangerous" development.
On Thursday, the United States, which has been lifting
sanctions on Myanmar as relations improve with its reformist
government, said it was deeply concerned about the violence and
urged all parties to show restraint and halt attacks
immediately.
President Thein Sein's government has negotiated ceasefires
with most ethnic rebel groups that have fought for autonomy for
half a century but has done little to address the Rohingya
problem and encourage Muslim-Buddhist reconciliation.
Quintana welcomed the government's ceasefire deals with
ethnic groups but voiced "ongoing concerns over continuing
allegations of human rights violations conflict-affected ethnic
border areas."
"This includes Kachin State, where I have received
allegations of attacks against civilian populations,
extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, internal displacement,
torture, ongoing use of land mines, the recruitment of child
soldiers as well as forced labor," he said.
He added that the violations in Kachin were being committed
by all parties to the conflict.
Quintana also urged the government to ensure the United
Nations has access to all conflict-torn areas of Myanmar.
He appealed to the government to free a U.N. staff member
and several employees of international non-governmental
organizations who have been in detention for months in
connection with violence in Rakhine earlier this year.
"I again call for their immediate release," he said.
In his annual report to the U.N. General Assembly's human
rights committee, Quintana called for the release of all
remaining political prisoners in Myanmar.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau; Editing by David Brunnstrom)