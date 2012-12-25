UNITED NATIONS Dec 24 The U.N. General Assembly
expressed serious concern on Monday over violence between
Rohingya Muslims and Buddhists in Myanmar and called upon its
government to address reports of human rights abuses by some
authorities.
The 193-nation General Assembly approved by consensus a
non-binding resolution, which Myanmar said last month contained
a "litany of sweeping allegations, accuracies of which have yet
to be verified."
Outbreaks of violence between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and
the Rohingyas have killed dozens and displaced thousands since
June. Rights groups also have accused Myanmar security forces of
killing, raping and arresting Rohingyas after the riots. Myanmar
said it exercised "maximum restraint" to quell the violence.
The unanimously adopted U.N. resolution "expressing
particular concern about the situation of the Rohingya minority
in Rakhine state, urges the government to take action to bring
about an improvement in their situation and to protect all their
human rights, including their right to a nationality."
At least 800,000 Muslim Rohingyas live in Rakhine State
along the western coast of Myanmar, also known as Burma. But
Buddhist Rakhines and other Burmese view them as illegal
immigrants from neighboring Bangladesh who deserve neither
rights nor sympathy.
The resolution adopted on Monday is identical to one
approved last month by the General Assembly's Third Committee,
which focuses on human rights. After that vote, Myanmar's
mission to the United Nations said that it accepted the
resolution but objected to the Rohingyas being referred to as a
minority.
"There has been no such ethnic group as Rohingya among the
ethnic groups of Myanmar," a representative of Myanmar said at
the time. "Despite this fact, the right to citizenship for any
member or community has been and will never be denied if they
are in line with the law of the land."