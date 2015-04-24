By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, April 24 U.N. Secretary-General
Ban Ki-moon on Friday urged Myanmar to address the citizenship
status of Rohingya Muslims in the country's western Rakhine
state ahead of a general election scheduled to be held later
this year.
Almost 140,000 of Myanmar's 1.1 million Rohingya, most of
whom are stateless, remain displaced after deadly clashes with
Buddhists in Rakhine in 2012.
"The international community is still deeply concerned about
the situation in Rakhine," Ban told a gathering of countries
called the "Partnership Group on Myanmar."
"Long-term stability in Rakhine will remain unattainable
without comprehensively addressing the issue of status and
citizenship of the Muslim populations," he said.
The Muslim Rohingya in the country formerly called Burma are
at particular risk of abuse, having been subjected to
restrictions on marriage, registration of births, and many other
human rights violations, rights groups say.
"The communal situation in Rakhine and elsewhere remains
fragile," Ban said. "There are already troubling signs of ethnic
and religious differences being exploited in the run-up to the
elections. The reform process could be jeopardized if the
underlying causes of these tensions are left unaddressed."
Ban said he expressed "concern that continuing controversies
on the race and religious bills as well as absence of swift
action to regularize the status of white card holders will be
seen as institutionalized discrimination."
"With general elections looming, the government must take
urgent and practical measures to address these issues and their
underlying causes," he added.
Myanmar's parliament voted in February to grant temporary
identification called "white cards," mostly to Rohingya, so they
could vote in a possible constitutional referendum, paving the
way for participation in a general election later this year.
But Buddhists protested against the plan, arguing many of
the white-card holders were illegal aliens. Shortly afterwards,
the government decided to revoke the cards.
Ban raised the treatment of white card holders with
President Thein Sein, saying that failure to permanently resolve
the citizenship status of Rohingyas will leave the country open
to constant criticism.
Ban also voiced concern about violence in Kachin and Shan
states.
"The clashes in Kokang (Shan state) are also deeply
disturbing in terms of the toll of lives and destruction," he
said. "Humanitarian actors will need unimpeded access to provide
much needed aid in a timely fashion. The tensions arising from
these clashes must not jeopardize the larger peace process."
Myanmar's government is working to solidify a ceasefire with
armed ethnic groups.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)