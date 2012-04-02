A girl selling weekly journals waits for customers in Yangon April 2, 2012. Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in parliament on Sunday, her party said, after an historic by-election that is testing the country's nascent reform credentials and could persuade the West to end... REUTERS/Staff

WASHINGTON The White House on Monday hailed a strong showing by Aung San Suu Kyi's pro-democracy party in Myanmar's by-elections, calling the vote an important step in the country's "democratic transformation."

"We hope it is an indication that the government of Burma intends to continue along the path of greater openness, transparency, and reform," Jay Carney, press secretary for U.S. President Barack Obama, said in a statement.

The United States and European Union had hinted they could lift some sanctions - imposed over the past two decades in response to human rights abuses - if the election were free and fair. Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy secured 40 of the 45 available legislative seats in Sunday's poll, the Union Election Commission said.

(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick)