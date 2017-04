U.S. President Barack Obama wipes perspiration from his brow as he and opposition politician Aung San Suu Kyi hold a press conference after their meeting at her residence in Yangon, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

YANGON U.S. President Barack Obama, visiting Myanmar's opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, said a provision in the Southeast Asian nation's constitution that prevents candidates from running for president because of their children's nationality made no sense.

He did not name Suu Kyi, who is barred from contesting the presidency in elections next year because her two sons are foreign nationals. Suu Kyi said the law was "unacceptable".

