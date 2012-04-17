(Adds State Department, activist group comments)
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Treasury on
Tuesday relaxed sanctions on Myanmar to permit financial
transactions to support certain humanitarian and development
projects in the country as it moves ahead with democratic
reforms after decades of military rule.
The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a
general license authorizing financial transactions for a range
of not-for-profit projects and programs in areas such as good
governance, health, education and sport.
"We are taking this step today to support a broader range of
not-for-profit activity in Burma by private U.S. organizations
and individuals to promote increased cooperation between the
Burmese and the American people," a senior Treasury Department
official said.
The Obama administration announced this month that it
planned to gradually ease certain sanctions on Myanmar, steps
that could eventually see bans lifted on U.S. companies
investing in or offering financial services to the resource-rich
Southeast Asian nation.
The move on sanctions follows a dramatic series of reforms
in Myanmar, where Nobel Peace Prize laureate and pro-democracy
icon Aung San Suu Kyi won a seat in a parliamentary by-election
this month that yielded a landslide victory for her party.
"These (steps) were action for action in response to what we
viewed as very positive parliamentary elections," State
Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing, adding
that additional measures would be forthcoming.
The Treasury's announcement marked the first of a planned
series of modest steps to unravel the complex web of U.S.
sanctions that have contributed to the country's isolation and
driven it closer to its powerful neighbor, China.
The United States has said it will name an ambassador to
Myanmar after an absence of two decades, set up an office of the
U.S. Agency for International Development there and support a
regular U.N. Development Program operation in the country.
Future steps to ease sanctions could eventually open the
door to U.S. investment in Myanmar's agriculture, tourism,
telecommunications and banking sectors, U.S. officials say.
But U.S. officials say they want to see clear evidence of
further reforms, including the release of all political
prisoners, concrete steps toward national reconciliation,
especially with ethnic groups that say they have long been
oppressed by the central government, and an end to any military
ties to North Korea.
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, in a statement marking
Myanmar's New Year Water Festival on Tuesday, said the last year
had seen the country embark "on a historic new path toward
democracy and economic development."
"We look forward to deepening cooperation on a wide range of
issues that promote democratization and national reconciliation,
from increasing access to education to expanding health care and
encouraging a vibrant civil society," she said.
Pro-democracy advocates have urged the United States to move
cautiously, saying sanctions are an important tool to maintain
pressure on Myanmar's government to follow through on pledges of
greater democratic openness.
"We need to carefully utilize the sanctions we have by
gradually easing them. Major sanctions ... should be the last
ones to touch," said Aung Din, president of the U.S. Campaign
for Burma.
