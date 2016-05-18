(Repeats Wednesday's story with no changes to text)
* Steven Law's companies formally blacklisted, but impact
limited
* His port, airport get indefinite sanctions lift
* Port business may get boost as more goods pour into
Myanmar
By Timothy Mclaughlin
YANGON, May 18 Standing among the party seeing
off Myanmar's new president as he left for Russia on Wednesday
was leading businessman Htun Myint Naing, better known as Steven
Law.
Only the day before, the United States had added six of his
companies to the Treasury's blacklist, a move that is unlikely
to hamper the tycoon's business empire significantly.
President Barack Obama's sanctions policy on Myanmar,
updated on Tuesday, aims to strike a balance between targeting
individuals without undermining development or deterring U.S.
businesses eyeing the country as it opens up to global trade.
Underlining how tricky that balance is, Law may actually
gain commercially from the latest changes, even if they do make
it harder for him to portray himself as an internationally
accepted businessman close to the new democratic government.
"Though (sanctions) are not meant to have a blanket effect
on the country, their intended targets often play outsize roles
... controlling critical infrastructure impacting trade and
business for ordinary citizens," said Nyantha Maw Lin, managing
director at consultancy Vriens & Partners in Yangon.
On Tuesday, Washington eased some restrictions on Myanmar
but also strengthened measures against Law by adding six firms
connected to him and his conglomerate, Asia World, to the
Treasury blacklist.
Yet the blacklisting, which attracted considerable attention
in Myanmar, looks like a formality given that the companies were
already covered by sanctions, because they were owned 50 percent
or more by Law or Asia World. Law was sanctioned in 2008 for
alleged ties to Myanmar's military.
More important for Law was the U.S. decision to further ease
restrictions on trading through his shipping port and airports,
extending a temporary six month allowance set in December to an
indefinite one.
PORTS BACK IN FAVOUR
Law is one of the most powerful and well-connected
businessmen in Myanmar with close ties to China.
He is not, however, universally popular at home or abroad
because of alleged ties to the military, which ruled Myanmar
with an iron fist until 2011.
The photo opportunity with President Htin Kyaw on Wednesday
was part of his campaign to build bridges with the National
League for Democracy (NLD), whose leaders were persecuted by the
military but swept to power in a landslide election last year.
It also reflects the outsize impact of his business empire
on the Myanmar economy, making him hard to ignore or punish too
harshly with sanctions, experts said.
The temporary easing of U.S. sanctions on Law's port last
year angered rights groups and temporarily held up confirmation
of Obama's pick for the new Myanmar ambassador.
But it was not enough to encourage shipping lines to return
to the port in numbers, because they were concerned about what
would happen after the six month allowance came to an end.
Trade through the port slumped last year and some shipping
companies abandoned it for unsanctioned rival operations.
With the six month limit lifted, companies are likely to
consider using Law's port facilities, which are better equipped
than the competition and located closer to Yangon, the country's
commercial capital.
"Our customers are sensitive about sanctions so we can't
deal with people like Steven Law or the Asia World terminal,"
said Tatsuya "Ricky" Ueki, managing director at shipping company
MOL Myanmar which uses the port terminal next to Law's.
"But if the sanctions on the Asia World terminal were eased
indefinitely, that would make our lives much easier and we could
consider moving there."
Asia World said prior to Tuesday's announcement that an
extension of the port licence would benefit the group.
"The Port of Yangon remains a crucial transportation
infrastructure which needs further development and investment to
meet the greater demand," a company official said by email.
"A longer licence or without a time limit will certainly
allow port operators to plan ahead."
WOOING THE NLD
Asked about the U.S. decision to keep sanctions broadly in
place during a news conference on Wednesday, NLD leader Aung San
Suu Kyi said she was confident they would ease over time.
"I'm not afraid of sanctions, because I believe that
sanctions were imposed for a particular reason and these reasons
will be removed in time," she said.
Suu Kyi added that sanctions "will not hurt us in any way."
Law, whose late father was heroin kingpin and power broker
Lo Hsing Han, built and operates the airport in Naypyitaw, the
country's capital, as well Yangon, where he recently unveiled a
new $660 million terminal that Asia World built and financed.
At a lavish gala last month to celebrate the 20th
anniversary of the opening of the Asia World port terminal,
guests dined on abalone and watched a video on the history of
Yangon port complete with quotes from Rudyard Kipling.
Seated at the head table near Law was NLD party patron Tin
Oo. The two greeted guests together in a private room before the
dinner began.
Sandar Min, chairwoman of the Finance, Planning and Economic
Affairs Committee in the Yangon regional parliament and also an
NLD member, spoke at the dinner.
But she distanced herself and the party from Law, and said
their presence at the gala was a formality.
"We don't have a relationship, nothing," she said.
(Additional reporting by Antoni Slodkowski, Aung Hla Tun and
Aye Win Myint; Editing by Mike Collett-White)