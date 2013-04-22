* Human Rights Watch accuses authorities of ethnic cleansing
* Calls for international investigation
* Government dismisses accusations as one-sided
BANGKOK, April 22 Human Rights Watch on Monday
accused authorities in Myanmar's western Rakhine State of crimes
against humanity in the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims
last year, charges the government dismissed as one-sided and
"unacceptable".
Security forces were complicit in disarming Rohingya Muslims
of makeshift weapons and standing by, or even joining in, as
Rakhine Buddhist mobs killed men, women and children in June and
October 2012, New York-based HRW said.
The human rights abuses took place in Myanmar despite
widespread political, social and economic reforms by a
quasi-civilian government that took power in March 2011 and
convinced the West to suspend most sanctions to allow aid and
investment into one of Asia's poorest countries.
"While the state security forces in some instances
intervened to prevent violence and protect fleeing Muslims, more
frequently they stood aside during attacks or directly supported
the assailants, committing killings and other abuses," the
report said of the unrest, in which at least 110 people died.
The failure to investigate properly or punish state
officials had emboldened those behind campaigns against Muslims
elsewhere, said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at HRW,
referring to violence in central Myanmar that killed more than
43 people in March and displaced at least 12,000.
"People are allowed to incite and instigate in a coordinated
campaign - this is the lesson taken in by others," Robertson
told Reuters. "What happened in Arakan (Rakhine) has helped
spark radical anti-Muslim activity."
Ye Htut, a presidential spokesman and Myanmar's deputy
Minister of Information, dismissed the report for only taking
news from "one side" in a statement on his Facebook page.
"Its words are unacceptable. The government of Myanmar is
not going to give any special consideration to a one-sided
report," he wrote, adding that the government would only pay
heed to its own investigative commission set up after the
initial violence in June.
LOSING LEVERAGE
U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Patrick Ventrell said
the United States was reviewing the allegations in the HRW
report and would "continue to engage vigorously" with the
government on the Rakhine conflict.
"We remain concerned about instances of mob violence and
violence directed against religious and ethnic minorities in
Burma," he told reporters in Washington.
Washington urges Myanmar to "take appropriate steps to
prevent further outbreaks of violence, provide protection and
support to victims of violence, and facilitate regular,
unhindered and timely humanitarian access to all internally
displaced persons and others in need," added Ventrell.
A decision expected on Monday by the European Union to lift
all but its arms embargoes would only weaken the hand of Western
powers seeking to clean up Myanmar's poor human rights record,
Robertson said.
"They're going to be hostage to what the military and
government does," he said. "They're not going to have the kind
of leverage and capacity to push back on the government if it
becomes more oppressive."
The report into the Rakhine state violence, which called for
international pressure on the government, said authorities had
blocked aid from going into the squalid camps occupied by
stateless Rohingya and Kaman Muslims, exposing them to
malnourishment and diseases such as cholera or typhoid.
Robertson described the segregation of Muslims as
"ghettoisation" that left them vulnerable to abuse.
More than 120,000 people fled arson and machete attacks in
Rakhine state and thousands have embarked on perilous journeys
on rickety wooden boats to other countries, where they are prey
to human trafficking gangs.
An estimated 800,000 stateless Rohingyas live in Myanmar,
where the authorities restrict their movements and access to
employment and consider them illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
The HRW report said more than 70 Rohingyas were killed in
Mrauk-U Township's Yan Thei village in October, among them 28
children and infants who were hacked to death.
