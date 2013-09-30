YANGON, Sept 30 Terrified Muslims hid in their
homes in northwest Myanmar on Monday after armed police
dispersed a Buddhist mob that torched houses and surrounded a
mosque in the latest outbreak of sectarian tension.
Clashes between majority Buddhists and Muslims have killed
at least 237 people and left more than 150,000 homeless since
June 2012.
The violence threatens to undermine political and economic
reforms launched in the two years since a quasi-civilian
government replaced a military junta.
The situation in the town of Thandwe was precarious after
police restored order by firing shots in the air to break up the
mob late on Sunday, said two security sources, who sought
anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.
Thandwe, 260 km (162 miles) from the capital Yangon, is in
Rakhine state, the worst-hit region. As in several previous
bouts of communal unrest, a minor disagreement triggered an
outpouring of anger, a local Muslim politician said.
"We're now scared and hiding inside our homes, like the
previous times," Kyaw Zan Hla, chairman of the Kaman Muslim
Party, told Reuters by telephone, adding that about 200 people
had joined the mob, some wearing masks and carrying flaming
torches.
He said he had himself become embroiled in a row after he
objected to a Buddhist man parking a motorcycle in front of his
home late on Saturday and rumours spread that he had insulted
Buddhism.
Police reported no deaths or injuries from the incident in
Thandwe, home to an airport used by tourists who visit resorts
on the popular Ngapali beach nearby.
In April, the government said 192 people were killed in June
and October 2012 clashes between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and
Rohingya Muslims, most of whom Myanmar regards as illegal
immigrants from Bangladesh, despite roots going back
generations.
The United Nations has described the Rohingya as "virtually
friendless".
Clashes between Rohingya and Rakhines in June 2012 led to
unrest elsewhere in the country, where other groups of Muslims
have been targeted, including Kamans, who are of different
ethnicity from Rohingyas. An estimated five percent of Myanmar's
population of about 60 million is Muslim.
