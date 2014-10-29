Oct 29 Mybet Holding SE :

* Says raises forecast for fiscal year 2014

* Says based on the preliminary figures for the first nine months of 2014 sees fiscal year EBIT of between 0.5 million euros and 0.65 million euros

* 9-month net loss of 0.1 million euros versus loss of 2.7 million euros year ago

* Says EBIT of 0.2 million euros in the first nine months 2014 (previous year: -4.0 million euros)