MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
Nov 13 Mybet Holding SE :
* Says 9-month revenue of around 52 million euros up 12.4 pct on same period of previous year
* Says 9-month EBIT of 214 thousand euros ahead of target and an improvement of about 4.2 million euros on 2013
* Says revenue guidance for 2014 confirmed, full-year EBIT forecast upped
* For Q4 expects a positive financial performance, on which basis management board anticipates clearly positive EBIT of 0.5 million euros to 0.65 million euros, with a slight improvement in revenue volume to 70 million euros to 75 million euros
* Expects full-year EBIT to come in at between 0.5 million euros and 0.65 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago