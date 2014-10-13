Oct 13 mybet Holding SE :

* Says approves capital increase with subscription rights and oversubscription option

* Says capital increase with subscription rights in 10 : 1 ratio

* Says to issue up to 2.43 million new shares at 1.40 euros per share

* Says gross proceeds of up to 3.4 million euros to be used primarily to secure sports betting licenses in Germany and to finance future growth opportunities

* Says subscription period is expected to start on Oct. 20 and end on Nov. 3