Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Oct 13 mybet Holding SE :
* Says approves capital increase with subscription rights and oversubscription option
* Says capital increase with subscription rights in 10 : 1 ratio
* Says to issue up to 2.43 million new shares at 1.40 euros per share
* Says gross proceeds of up to 3.4 million euros to be used primarily to secure sports betting licenses in Germany and to finance future growth opportunities
* Says subscription period is expected to start on Oct. 20 and end on Nov. 3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)