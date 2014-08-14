Aug 14 mybet Holding SE : * Says H1 EBIT of EUR -361 thousand slightly above planning corridor * Says revenue in the first half of 2014 at EUR 34.4 million was 0.4 percent up * Says for 2014 continues to expect balanced, slightly positive EBIT with

slightly increasing revenue of EUR 70 to 75 million * Says H1 net loss of EUR 533 thousand versus loss of 776 thousand year ago * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 707,000 (H1 2013: EUR -51,000)