Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
Aug 19 Mycronic publ AB : * Receives order for an FPS5500 mask writer * Says received order for an FPS5500 mask writer from a new customer in China * Says delivery is scheduled during the second half of 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
SYDNEY, April 21 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is expected to discuss trade and regional security when he meets Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday, Australian and U.S. officials said.