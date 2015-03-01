SYDNEY, March 2 Myer Holdings Ltd on
Monday named Richard Umbers as its new chief executive officer
and managing director after Bernie Brookes stepped down from
those roles, as Australia's largest department store operator
restructures operations to revive weak sales growth.
It will also update the market on its "strategic review"
under Umbers who was its chief information and supply chain
officer, in due course, it added.
Myer posted its lowest annual net profit in seven years for
the 12 months to July 26 as shoppers bought less following a
tough federal budget and store refurbishments disrupted sales.
It will announce interim results for the 26
weeks ended Jan. 24 on March 19.
"The Board and management team have agreed that the
transformation work has reached a pivotal point and it is
appropriate for a new CEO to be given the opportunity to own,
lead and drive the transformation program over the coming
years," Myer Chairman Paul McClintock said.
