SYDNEY, Sept 1 Australia's Myer Holdings Ltd
said on Tuesday it would raise money from shareholders
to cut debt and invest in its department stores after posting a
21 percent fall in full-year profit.
Myer, which has been grappling with tough competition, a
shift to online shopping and a sluggish Australian economy,
posted a net profit excluding one-offs of A$77.5 million ($55.1
million), in line with its March forecast and analysts'
estimates.
The country's largest department store operator said it
would raise about A$221 million through a rights issue priced at
A$0.94, a hefty 22 percent discount to its closing price on
Monday.
($1 = 1.4063 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast, editing by G Crosse)