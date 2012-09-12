MELBOURNE, Sept 13 Myer Holdings Ltd,
Australia's largest department store chain, reported a
smaller-than-expected 3.3 percent fall in second-half net
profit, and said cost headwinds in the next 12 months would be
offset by a further improvement in gross profit margins.
Myer did not provide sales or profit guidance, saying the
outlook was uncertain due to a continued tough retailing
environment and subdued consumer confidence.
Myer's net profit fell 3.3 percent to A$52 million in the
second half before one-off items from A$53.8 million a year
earlier, according to calculations by Reuters from reported
full-year figures.
That beat forecasts for a 5.6 percent fall to A$50.8 million
in a survey of five analysts.
Full-year earnings fell 14.3 percent to A$139.3 million. The
company had flagged a fall of up to 15 percent.
Australia's economy, helped by a once-in-a-century mining
boom, has withstood the global slowdown better than most, but
its strong currency is encouraging shoppers wielding tablets and
smartphones to hunt down bargains overseas.
Australian retailers are having to offer discounts to keep
up. Relatively high interest rates and falling home and share
values are not helping.
