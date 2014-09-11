* Net profit A$98.54 mln vs consensus estimate of A$101 mln
* Fourth year of profit decline
* Dividend slashed
* Shares slide as much as 9 pct
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY, Sept 11 Myer Holdings Ltd,
Australia's largest department store operator, posted its lowest
annual net profit in seven years as shoppers bought less
following a tough federal budget and store refurbishments
disrupted sales.
The Melbourne-based retailer also slashed its final
dividend, helping send its shares down as much as 9 percent in
early trade.
As the sector grapples with the explosion of online
shopping and the rise of foreign fast-fashion retailers, Myer
has come under further pressure after being outbid for rival
David Jones Ltd by South Africa's Woolworths Holdings Ltd
in April.
Net profit came in at A$98.5 million for the year to July
26, down from A$129.9 million the previous year and marking a
fourth year of profit decline.
That was just under the A$101 million average forecast of
15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its dividend was cut to 5.5 Australian cents from 8 cents
the previous year.
Sales fell slightly to A$3.14 billion for the year but
comparable store sales grew 1.2 percent - a result Myer Chief
Executive Officer Bernie Brookes said was encouraging, given
subdued consumer sentiment and unseasonably warm weather during
the second half.
Profits were hit by a rise in costs, including investments
in store refurbishments and openings and the company's online
offerings. Depreciation in the Australian dollar and changes to
its wages penalty structure as well as increased store labour
hours also weighed on earnings.
For the 2015 financial year, Myer said it expects costs will
rise by about 3 percent as it keeps investing in the business,
but that it "anticipates delivering sales growth". It did not
specify by how much.
Myer's shares slumped as much as 9.3 percent to touch
six-week lows. They were last trading 8.7 percent lower.
($1= 1.09 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; With additional reporting by Shilpa
Murthy in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)