MELBOURNE, May 23 Myer Holdings Ltd,
Australia's largest department store chain, cut its profit
guidance on Wednesday after a sharp decline in sales in April
and into May as the struggling retail sector fails to respond to
cuts in interest rates.
The store chain, alongside other major outlets such as
electronics retailer Harvey Norman, has been warning of
a tough year as the non-mining sectors of the economy struggle.
The "very challenging and unpredictable retail environment"
meant 2012 net profit could fall as much as 15 percent, Myer
said. An earlier forecast had put a 10 percent limit on the
slide.
"I'm not seeing any sign of any significant improvement in
the customer's propensity to purchase," Myer Chief Executive
Bernie Brookes told analysts and media by telephone.
Shares in Myer were down 6.5 percent at A$2.03 by 0055 GMT,
the lowest since early February. Rival department store chain
David Jones was down 0.9 percent in a broader market
down 1.1 percent.
"The trading environment for Myer has deteriorated quite
significantly. The April and May period has certainly been a
concern for us," Brookes said, adding sales in the last 5-6
weeks had not met expectations.
Australia's retail sector has been hurt by an environment
with relatively high interest rates, falling home and share
values and indebted consumers.
Competition from online retailing, aided by a strong local
currency, and the entry of international giants such as Zara and
The Gap have also made it tougher for Myer and other local
retailers.
The Reserve Bank of Australia's 50 basis point rate cut in
interest rates this month, and earlier cuts in November and
December, were only partially passed on to mortgage holders.
"Recent rate cuts do not seem to be helping the ailing
retail sector with consumers more inclined to pay down household
debt than go out and spend," said Ben Le Brun analyst at
optionsXpress.
"Looking at the situation in Europe and the effect it has
had on financial markets in the past couple of weeks, there
could be even more pain for old school retailers like Myer
coming up," he said.
Myer lowered the floor for its 2012 earnings to A$138.3
million ($136.88 million) from A$146.4 million.
"The fallout in equity markets and the ongoing turmoil in
Europe continue to influence consumer sentiment," said Myer's
Brookes. F o urth quarter sales would likely be flat or slightly
lower, he said.
In March, Myer had already warned 2012 sales could fall
after a 20 percent drop in first half profit.
Furniture retailer Nick Scali, blinds and curtains
maker Kresta, and electronics retailers JB Hi-Fi
and Harvey Norman have all lowered guidance or reported
losses in recent weeks.
A number of retailers have also failed in the past 12
months, including clothing and footwear retailer Colorado Group,
women's clothing group Bettino Liano, and Borders' bookstores.
White-goods and electronics wholesale supplier Retravision
Southern has appointed administrators, the group said on Monday.
($1 = 1.0104 Australian dollars)
