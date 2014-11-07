BRIEF-Nanjing Doron Technology to change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology
* Says it will change name to Nanjing DuoLun Technology Corp Ltd
Nov 7 Myhammer Holding AG :
* Says 9-month revenue of 4.623 million euros versus 5.045 million euros year ago
* Says 9-month net result -1.306 million euros versus -4.289 million euros year ago
* Says for FY 2014 expects improved EBIT and EBITDA compared with 2013 Source text: bit.ly/1orEwLV Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016