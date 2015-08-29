(Adds details, context)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM Aug 29 The Dutch public employees'
pension fund, the world's third largest, has sold all its shares
in pharmaceuticals maker Mylan after it emerged that one
of the company's products is in stock at a U.S. prison where
death sentences are carried out.
The move comes amid increasing pressure from European
countries over continuing use of capital punishment in the
United States.
European companies are barred from selling drugs for use in
executions, forcing states that still impose the death penalty
to scrabble for alternative substances, some of which have led
to widely publicised and gruesome botched executions.
The move by ABP, which had $416 billion in assets in 2014
according to consultancy Towers Watson, is thought to have been
followed by other Dutch pension funds. The Netherlands has the
world's largest pool of pension assets per capita, worth $1.2
trillion in 2012.
Harmen Geers, a spokesman for ABP, said the decision came
after a nine-month dialogue with the company failed to achieve a
satisfactory result.
"As the Dutch government and Dutch society as a whole
renounced the death penalty a long time ago, we do not want
Dutch pension money to be involved in that," he said.
The U.S-based but Dutch-registered company has a declaration
on its website saying its products are not designed or intended
for use in executions, but Geers said Mylan could do more to
police their use.
The U.S. state of Virginia confirmed in response to a
freedom of information request in July that it held stocks of
Rocuronium Bromide, a Mylan-made drug that can be used to kill
people.
Geers said it was this information that led to the decision
to sell its Mylan holdings in full. "We thought we have only one
step left to show our disapproval," he said.
ABP, the largest Dutch pension fund, held 9 million euros
($10 million) in the company before the divestment, down from 25
million euros last year when it first approached Mylan with its
concerns.
Calls to Mylan were not immediately returned.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Dale Hudson)